Bear Wakes Up From Long Nap Looking Hilariously Disheveled

By Regina Sienra on May 22, 2023
Screenshots of funny video showing a white bear emerging from hibernation with a tired face

Photo: Screenshot from Instagram

You know the feeling. After enjoying nice break on the weekend, Monday morning hits you like a ton of bricks. You wake up experiencing something close to dread and you reluctantly get out of bed. Then, you drag your feet to the coffee maker with your eyes half closed. Well, imagine what it’s like a for a bear waking from a very long slumber with no coffee in sight. A bear named Chada recently made waves thanks to a funny video that captures the moment she wakes up and emerges from her hideout, as people can't help relating to her expression.

Chada leads a happy life with lots of naps and and fun at the White Rock Bear Shelter in Ukraine. The animal refuge first posted the footage of the bear waking up with the message, “Good morning. We're all like Chada on Monday” on Instagram and TikTok. It didn't take long for it to go viral on the latter, amassing over 23 million views.  The clip was also shared on Reddit, where it sparked some funny comments. One Redditor wrote, “Me too, friend. Me too.” Another chimed in, “That’s me … every single morning.”

Sadly, life wasn't all long naps for this lazy bear. “From an early age, Chada was exploited in the Ukrainian national circus and spent most of his life on wheels, touring,” writes the shelter. Then deemed unnecessary, she was sold to a private circus. “He eventually left her in a small rusty cage in the industrial zone of the suburbs of Kyiv. The bear spent 7 years there.” Luckily, animal activists learned about her, which led to her being rescued and relocated in 2019.

Fortunately, Chada now leads a happy life at the shelter. There, she spends her days playing and scratching herself with her favorite stick. Although she has very poor eyesight and has almost no teeth due to her previous mistreatment, her spunk continues to win her fans from far and wide. “Chada had a hard life but remained a fighter. And she became the star of our bear family because of her character and thirst for life,” states the shelter.

While at first people thought the video depicted Chada emerging from hibernation, the shelter clarified that the bear had just been sleeping, while her bedhead-like fur has to do with Chada shedding her thick winter coat. While the light color of her fur has some wondering if she is a polar bear, the reality is that she belongs to the Himalayan subspecies of brown bear, which are listed by IUCN as a vulnerable group.

If you'd like to support Chada and her bear friends at the White Rock Bear Shelter, you can make a donation through their website. The organization has set up an “adoption for a week” system, which will earn you a social media mention and a printable certificate in exchange for a donation.

