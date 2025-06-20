Living 3D-Printed Structures Pull Carbon Dioxide From the Air

This year's Venice Architecture Biennale revolves around the theme that asks designers to consider how architecture can address global challenges by incorporating technology. The Canada Pavilion has certainly taken that theme to heart with its presentation of Picoplanktonics, living 3D-printed sculptures that give back rather than take from the environment.

Picoplanktonics is the brainchild of Living Room Collective, a team of architects, scientists, artists, and educators led by architect and biodesigner Andrea Shin Ling. Together, the team worked on creating an intelligent and sustainable material capable of pulling carbon dioxide from the air.

“Picoplanktonics marks four years of research at ETH Zürich with international collaborators in material science, biology, robotics, and computational design,” shares Ling. “As we move these living prototypes into the Canada Pavilion, we are thrilled to invite the public into this open experiment and reveal all phases of the material’s life, including growth, sickness, and death, while collectively imagining a regenerative design approach that seeks planetary remediation.”

The 3D-printed structures contain live cyanobacteria, capable of carbon sequestration, and serve as a beautiful example of an ecology-first design ethos. To house the structure, the Canada Pavilion has been transformed into the perfect host environment. The light, moisture, and warmth inside the pavilion have been optimized to give the cyanobacteria everything they need to thrive and grow. Throughout the Biennale, on-site caretakers will be attending to the structures, demonstrating that caretaking is an integral part of the design. In doing so, the organizers hope to spark discourse about how humans and design can work in harmony for the good of the planet.

“Through the lens of architecture, this year’s Canadian exhibition brings technological innovation and ecological stewardship together,” shares Michelle Chawla, director and CEO, Canada Council for the Arts. “It is a unique exhibition, sure to inspire global audiences and to ignite important conversations, about how our built environment might better house and use natural systems for a more sustainable future.”

Picoplanktonics will remain on view at the Venice Architecture Biennale's Canada Pavilion through November 26, 2025.

The Canada Pavilion at the Venice Architecture Biennale presents Picoplanktonics.

These 3D-printed sculptures contain live bacteria that harness carbon dioxide from the environment.

The work has been developed over four years by the Living Room Collective.

Throughout the Biennale, on-site caretakers will attend to the structures to ensure they grow and thrive.

Exhibition Information :

Picoplanktonics

May 10, 2025 – November 26, 2025

Canada Pavilion

Venice Architecture Biennale

Giardini / Arsenale, Venice, Italy

All images Living Room Collective, except where noted. My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the Canada Council for the Arts.