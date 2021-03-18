Polaroid Has Created the World’s First 3D Candy Pen To Draw and Design Your Own Sweets

If you could design your own candy, what would it look like? Whether you want to craft star-shaped sweets or 3D edible flowers, you can make your ideas a reality with the Polaroid CandyPlay 3D Pen. It’s the world’s first device that allows you to draw what you want to eat. But instead of ink, it’s filled with colored candy cartridges in different flavors.

Similar to a 3D printer pen, the device allows you to draw three-dimensional objects. But rather than emit plastic, it oozes out sticky candy. Each pen comes with four cartridges that are used as edible printing material. You can choose from a selection of six different sugar-free flavors: strawberry, orange, apple, grape, lemon, and cola.

The pen is also designed to be easy to use. There’s no software to learn—just plug it in, wait for an LED light to tell you that the candy is heated and ready to use. Then, press the red start button to allow the candy to flow out while you draw. Polaroid suggests drawing straight onto greaseproof paper or baking paper. Once the candy dries a little, it’s malleable enough to sculpt into anything you like.

If you need a little inspiration, Polaroid provides a selection of design templates to get you started. Simply trace over them to create candy flowers, leaves, hats, a crown, and more. And when you’re feeling comfortable with the pen, there’s a 3D candy house that looks like a sweet challenge!

Check out the Polaroid CandyPlay 3D Pen below and find out how you can get your hands on one via the Polaroid website.

The new Polaroid CandyPlay 3D Pen is the world’s first device that allows you to draw what you want to eat.

It’s filled with colored candy cartridges in different flavors.

Watch the CandyPlay 3D Pen in action:

Polaroid 3D: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube

h/t: [designboom]

All images via Polaroid 3D.

Related Articles:

CreoPop 3D Pen Allows You to Draw in the Air Using Light instead of Heat

World’s Smallest 3D-Printing Pen Lets You Doodle in the Air

Charming 3D Printed Jewelry Pieces Feature Playfully Hidden Stories

3D Printed Vases Offer Artistic Way to Repurpose Old Water Bottles