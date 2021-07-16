10 Punch Needle Embroidery Kits and Patterns To Try

Getting into embroidery can seem a bit intimidating at first. With so many styles, stitches, and techniques to learn, it can sometimes be discouraging for a novice. But—compared to some other types—punch needle embroidery is a lot more beginner friendly. By using a special hollow needle, you simply push yarn or thread through the fabric, following the outline of your chosen pattern. All you have to do is think up a cool design!
However, if you don’t consider yourself the creative type, there are plenty of patterns and kits that you can buy to get you started. Whether you want to make your own punch needle rug or get creative with an otherwise ordinary tote bag, all that is required are a few simple tools and a little extra time. The supplies you’ll need are a punch needle, some yarn, the proper fabric, and a frame to hold your fabric taut.
Just to get your creative juices flowing, at My Modern Met we’ve compiled a list of some punch needle patterns and kits for you to try. And they’re sure to be fun projects, whether you’re completely new to the craft or a highly experienced embroiderer.
Here are 10 punch needle embroidery projects for you to try!
