Vibrant Illustrations Painted With Patterns Celebrate the Beauty of Female Friendships

By Arnesia Young on January 2, 2021
Roeqiya Fris Vibrant Feminine Artwork

The rich visual world of Dutch-Egyptian artist Roeqiya Fris is teeming with life and femininity. Her vivid compositions are saturated with vibrant colors, lush natural landscapes, floral motifs, and a complementary mix of patterns. Without a doubt, her art is a veritable feast for the eyes.

The inspiration behind the artist’s striking creations stems from a variety of places, as she gains a wealth of source material from the incredible beauty and lasting visual impact of her dual Arab and Dutch heritage and upbringing. An idea for a composition or color palette may even be sparked by an everyday occurrence. “There are so many fascinating color-combinations I see in everyday life,” Fris tells My Modern Met, “such as two brightly colored cars parked next to each other in a street, or an eclectic color-mix of flowers in a field, somebody’s outfit in a grocery store, a still in a movie, a picture.”

Another compelling aspect of her work is its concentrated focus on women. In addition to Fris’ incredible color schemes, the undeniable strength in womanhood is another theme that the artist feels compelled to include in her artwork. Whether solitary figures in a surrounding landscape or grouped in a sisterly alliance, the graceful beauty of her elegant female protagonists is captivating.

“I believe that when women embrace and show their femininity (or what we as a society perceive as feminine traits and behavior) like sensitivity, softness, intuition, and beauty, that doesn’t mean they are weak, or soft,” she explains. “I see such strength and power in women that follow their heart, their passions, and are not bothered by opinions or expectations on how to behave, how to dress, or how to act.”

Fris’ magnificent work is extremely versatile, and her illustrations have found their way onto apparel and paper goods, into books, and even onto the pages of magazines. Scroll down to see many of her gorgeous pieces; to find out about her past collaborations, visit her Instagram page. You can also buy prints of her work by visiting her Etsy shop.

Woman OutsideWoman Looking At ArtworkWoman Behind FlowersWoman Looking At ArtworkWoman Sitting on a Bed With Guitars on WallWoman Holding a VaseBright Moroccan Landscape by Roeqiya FrisIncredible Illustration With Bold Colors by Roeqiya FrisRoeqiya Fris Illustration With Lush Landscape

Colorful Landscape Illustration by Roeqiya FrisFeminine Figure in Floral Patterned Dress Painting by Roeqiya FrisWomen in Fancy Dresses OutdoorWoman Sitting in a ChairFloral Motifs and Bright Color Painting by Roeqiya Fris

Fris also likes to include female subjects in her works, evoking the elegant grace and strength that is inherent in their femininity.

Vibrant Color and Patterns Illustration by Roeqiya FrisFemale Figure and Bold Floral Prints Artwork by Roeqiya FrisRoeqiya Fris Bold Color and Feminine Energy ArtworkRoeqiya Fris: Instagram | Etsy

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Roeqiya Fris.

