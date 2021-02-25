Writer and artist Mari Andrew is the friend that dispenses wisdom when you need it the most. Her creative work is vulnerable, a powerful combination of words and images that are infographics for your soul. Andrew's observational art covers topics that are familiar to us all—heartbreak, loss, illness, and just getting through the minutiae of everyday life.

Compassion and empathy are at the core of Andrew’s work. Through minimalist pen and ink graphics, she shares thinking that has helped her build resilience while also acknowledging the struggles that she and others might be facing. Her images of what it’s like to fall in love, for instance, resonate with her large audience. And at the same time, Andrew wants us to feel good about ourselves as we find our place in the world.

One illustration titled The People Worth Impressing features an image of Andrew as her 5-year-old self and her 85-year-old self. Although personal to Andrew, the idea that you should want to impress who you were as a kid and who you'll be when you’re older is a good way to reflect on what you’re doing now and where you’re going.

Scroll down for some of Andrew’s uplifting artwork. She also has several books about life and adulthood. The bestselling Am I There Yet is now available on Bookshop.org. There, you can also pre-order her upcoming book My Inner Sky to be released on March 2, 2021.

Mari Andrew: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature images by Mari Andrew.

