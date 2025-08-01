Home / Inspiring

Engineer Fixes and Installs Free Pay Phones in Parts of Rural Vermont Without Cell Service

By Regina Sienra on August 1, 2025
Pay phone with nature in the background

Photo by Robin Jonathan Deutsch on Unsplash (Not a picture of the actual phone)

According to Pew Research Center, 98% of Americans own a mobile phone. Despite how common they are, cell service can be spotty—or even nonexistent—in many areas, such as long stretches of rural Vermont. Patrick Schlott, an electrical engineer, realized this after moving to the area. Hoping to help the community, he used his skills to install free public telephones in strategic locations. “Think payphones without the ‘pay’ part,” writes Schlott.

The effort, which was launched in 2023, is known as the Randolph Public Telephone Operating Company (RandTel, for short), named after a small town in Vermont. It’s described as “an unofficial telephone cooperative in Central Vermont” and is modeled after two similar projects—Futel in Oregon, and PhilTel in Philadelphia.

“Payphones aren’t common anymore, as it’s assumed most folks own cell phones,” writes Schlott on RandTel’s website. “Well, not everyone does, sometimes they don’t work out on dirt roads, sometimes you forget your charger, and sometimes you just really need to make a phone call. We aim to provide a valuable public service to the community while teaching people about the US telephone system that has over a century of history behind it.”

Schlott buys, cleans, and fixes old pay phones in his basement workshop before installing them. Most importantly, these phones work by using an internet connection. “Basically, there’s a small piece of equipment that converts an internet telephone line to an analog line that these phones can operate off of,” Schlott told AP.

There are currently three RandTel phones installed in this area of Vermont: the North Tunbridge General Store in Tunbridge, the Latham Library in Thetford Center, and the information booth on road VT-66 in Randolph. The latter is solar powered for extra sustainability and reliability. While these phones work like any other—you just have to lift the receiver and wait for the dial tone—Schlott also serves as an operator, and can be reached when pressing 0 if anyone needs help.

“There’s not a person that I’ve discussed this project with that thinks it’s foolish,” Andrea Easton of the White River Valley Chamber of Commerce, which hosts the Randolph phone, told NBC5. “This is going to be one of those things that bring people some joy and some comfort and a real need when they need a phone.”

“If even one person gets a positive use out of using this phone, all of my effort will have been worth it,” adds Schlott. The engineer hopes to install a new phone in Brownell Library in Essex, and plans to continue covering the costs of operation.

You can support the project by donating to RandTel’s Ko-Fi and stay up to date by visiting RandTel’s website.

RandTel: Website

Sources: RandTel’s official website; In Vermont, pay phones return free of charge in cellular dead zone; Old payphones get new life, thanks to Vermont engineer; Mobile Fact Sheet

