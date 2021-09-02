Mr. Bilk the Pet Rat Plays the World’s Tiniest Harmonica in New Spotify Track

You may have heard of Keyboard Cat, but there’s a new four-legged musician on the scene. Meet Mr. Bilk, the pet rat who plays the harmonica. Rats are famously intelligent, but Mr. Bilk seems to be particularly talented. His owners (known as spacecaptainz on TikTok) recently shared a video of him playing a catchy tune on the mouth organ, and he even produced his own track.

Okay, so maybe Mr. Bilk didn’t do all of this on his own. He had his humans to help, and a dollop of honey as encouragement. “My boyfriend got the world’s tiniest harmonica from a close friend for his birthday,” revealed one of his parents. “One day he got home from work and said we should try and let Mr. Blik play on it. With the help of some sweet good honey, we created this song!”

The finished track features Mr. Bilk’s harmonica recording, along with happy keyboard notes and playful drum beats. In a second video, Mr. Bilk’s parents reveal the song, along with a sneak peek into how it was made. “I just sat on this keyboard,” says Mr. Bilk from his studio. “Chilled for a while, and that’s it!”

The original video has almost four million views, but Mr. Bilk isn’t letting the fame go to his head. His parents write in the caption, “It's not the best song but at least he tried!”

Check out Mr. Bilk playing harmonica below and listen to his new track on Spotify.

Meet Mr. Bilk, the pet rat who plays the harmonica and produced his own track.

One of his fans even made a remix of his song!

Listen to the original track on Spotify below.

