Home / Animals

Mr. Bilk the Pet Rat Plays the World’s Tiniest Harmonica in New Spotify Track

By Emma Taggart on September 2, 2021
@spacecaptainzIt's not the best song but at least he tried! 🥺🎵 ##ratsoftiktok ##rat♬ origineel geluid – ratscratch

You may have heard of Keyboard Cat, but there’s a new four-legged musician on the scene. Meet Mr. Bilk, the pet rat who plays the harmonica. Rats are famously intelligent, but Mr. Bilk seems to be particularly talented. His owners (known as spacecaptainz on TikTok) recently shared a video of him playing a catchy tune on the mouth organ, and he even produced his own track.

Okay, so maybe Mr. Bilk didn’t do all of this on his own. He had his humans to help, and a dollop of honey as encouragement. “My boyfriend got the world’s tiniest harmonica from a close friend for his birthday,” revealed one of his parents. “One day he got home from work and said we should try and let Mr. Blik play on it. With the help of some sweet good honey, we created this song!”

The finished track features Mr. Bilk’s harmonica recording, along with happy keyboard notes and playful drum beats. In a second video, Mr. Bilk’s parents reveal the song, along with a sneak peek into how it was made. “I just sat on this keyboard,” says Mr. Bilk from his studio. “Chilled for a while, and that’s it!”

The original video has almost four million views, but Mr. Bilk isn’t letting the fame go to his head. His parents write in the caption, “It's not the best song but at least he tried!”

Check out Mr. Bilk playing harmonica below and listen to his new track on Spotify.

Meet Mr. Bilk, the pet rat who plays the harmonica and produced his own track.

@spacecaptainzAfter some long hours or hard work.. Mr Blik is very happy now that his song is released on Spotify! 🥰🐀 ##ratsoftiktok ##rat ##harmonicarat♬ The Best Song – Mr Blik

One of his fans even made a remix of his song!

@spacecaptainz@thekiffness made this awesome remix, we really love it! Check out his page for the full song😁 ##harmonicarat ##rat ##ratsoftiktok♬ original sound – The Kiffness

Listen to the original track on Spotify below.

Spacecaptainz: TikTok
[LaughingSquid]

All images via Spacecaptainz.

Related Articles:

Zebra Finches Become a “Flock of Songwriters” in a Room Full of Electric Guitars

Humpback Whales Separated by a Continent Are “Remixing” Each Other’s Songs

The Most Laid Back Dragon Lizard Strums a Song on His Leaf Guitar

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Hilarious Finalists of the 2021 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards
Farmer Herds Sheep Into a Heart Shape To Express His Love and Grief
11-Year-Old Nandi Bushell Performs ‘Everlong’ Live With Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters
Cat Napping in the Middle of a Miniature Village Looks Like a Gentle Giant
Joel Sartore Reflects on 15 Years of Photographing At-Risk Species for Photo Ark [Interview]
Dave Grohl Invites Teenage Fan on Stage To Play Guitar and She Doesn’t Miss a Single Note

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Watch How Wolves Spend Their Summers on a Forest Trail in Minnesota
Stunning New Red Jellyfish Species Photographed in the Deep Sea
Funny Group of Owls Trigger Video Security Cam at Night With Their Adorable Antics
Adorable Penguin in Japan Walks Into Town To Get a Fish From His Local Market
Photographer Captures Proud Lion Standing Triumphantly on a Hill of Bones
Fascinating Footage Shows Busy Beaver Effortlessly Chewing Through a Fallen Tree

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.