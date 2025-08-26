Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por TravelPirates US (@travelpirates)

Nintendo’s Mario Kart is one of the most popular video game franchises of all time. Since the release of the first iteration in 1992, over 196 million copies of the 17 games that make up the series have been sold around the world. After many years of playing it on a console, people have found a way to experience these wacky races in real life. With colorful carts and a tricky track, an amusement park in Vietnam offers the closest thing fans of the game have come across in the real world.

Called Cao Nguyên Hoa, the track is located in the city of Da Lat. The go-karts aren’t officially licensed by Nintendo, but it’s hard to refute the similarities with the popular game. There may not be banana peels and turtle shells to throw at your competitors, but there’s almost no need for them. From the lush landscapes surrounding the downhill course, to the hairpin turns and obstacles, fun (and chaos) are sure to ensue as competitors speed through in their tiny carts. Oftentimes, racers are knocked over in a somewhat comical fashion—just like in Mario Kart!

Visitors are also outfitted with helmets that hold their phones, allowing them to capture the entire race from their point of view. The POV footage has a very similar perspective as the player mode from Mario Kart. And while the videos also show the staff asking people to not race and slow down, the temptation to beat one’s friends in real life is just too great to pass up.

While videos of scary crashes are among the most viral to come out of Cao Nguyên Hoa, there seem to be some security measures in place. Additional to the helmets, the carts feature two hand brakes for speed control and steering bars for intuitive handling for riders of all ages and driving skills, as well as crash cushions along the track.

If you’re not too sore after racing with your friends, the park also has other attractions for thrill seekers, such as a giant swing with unbeatable views. If you’d like something calmer, there’s also an infinity pool and gardens for you to explore. If you’d like to experience it for yourself, you can get driving instructions from their Facebook page, or book a tour with Get Your Guide. For a safer option at home, the new Mario Kart World—with some courses surrounded with greenery like this Viet getaway—is available now.

With colorful carts and a tricky track, an amusement park in Vietnam offers the closest thing to real-life Mario Kart.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Local Adventures | Photography | Culture (@vietnamlocaladventures)

The place in question is named Cao Nguyên Hoa, in the city of Da Lat.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Sennen Pullen (@sennenpullen)

Their go-karts aren’t officially licensed as a Mario Kart attraction, but it’s hard to refute the similarities with the popular game.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Travel | Weather | News (@vietnamupdates)

As competitors speed through the track in their tiny carts, others are oftentimes knocked over in a somewhat comical fashion—just like in Mario Kart!

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por TourList (@tourlist.in)

Cao Nguyên Hoa Đà Lạt: Facebook

Related Articles :

LEGO Releases Iconic ‘Piranha Plant’ Set From Super Mario

Jack Black Performs “Peaches” From ‘Super Mario Bros’ Movie Live at the Hollywood Bowl

Amazing ‘Super Mario’ Snow Sculpture Filled With Details From the Beloved Game

Custom Nike Dunk Lows Inspired by Nintendo’s ‘Super Mario Bros’