Though it was only established last year, the reFocus Awards has already proven to be a stunning showcase of global photography talent. Honoring both professional and non-professional photographers, the inaugural reFocus Awards shows the depth of the organization's photographic community.

Thai photographer Jatenipat Ketpradit won the title of International Photographer of the Year for his incredible series of photographs showing the “Mudmen” of Papua New Guinea's Asaro tribe. Ketpradit's photographs respectfully highlight the tribe's traditions while underscoring the incredible environment they live in.

The images are the result of a year of planning and 20 days of living with the tribe to gain their trust prior to the photo shoot. For Ketpradit, it's vital that he creates these connections in order to get the most authentic imagery possible.

“I want people who see my images to realize the presence of tribal groups in remote places of the world who still maintain their culture that has been handed down from their ancestors to the present day,” he shares. “These tribes often feel that their culture is outdated and backward. So, I wanted to photograph them as elegantly as possible so that they could feel proud of their beautiful culture.”

On the non-professional end, Angola-based photographer João Coelho was named International Discovery of the Year. His series, The Freedom of Nudity, is an artistic look at the joyfulness of summer and the simplicity of childhood play.

The category winners in both the professional and non-professional contests are equally impressive. My Modern Met favorites Brad Wall and Cody Cobb were both honored in the professional category, winning the Aerial and Landscapes categories, respectively.

Scroll down for more of our favorite winners from both contests, which were culled from images submitted by photographers from 70 countries.

