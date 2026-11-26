People have been playing versions of checkers for thousands of years, making it one of the oldest board games still played today. But despite its long history, researchers only recently figured out what happens when the game is played perfectly.

In 2007, a team led by University of Alberta computer scientist Jonathan Schaeffer announced that checkers had been weakly solved; if both players make the best possible move every time, the game will always end in a draw.

Reaching that conclusion took nearly two decades. Beginning in 1989, Schaeffer and his team used computers to analyze the game, eventually building databases containing around 39 trillion endgame positions. That might sound excessive for a game played on an eight-by-eight board, but checkers is far more complicated than it looks. Researchers estimate around 500 billion possible positions. Rather than calculating every single one, the team worked from both ends. They solved huge numbers of possible endgames while their program searched forward from the standard starting position until the two sets of information connected.

At the center of the project was Chinook, a computer program originally created to compete against the world’s best checkers players. It eventually became strong enough to outperform human opponents, but Schaeffer and his team wanted to go one step further and prove what would happen if both sides played without making a single mistake.

That’s where the term “weakly solved” comes in. The researchers did not solve every possible checkers position. Instead, they proved the outcome from the normal starting position and showed that neither player can force a win when both play perfectly. Of course, that doesn’t mean every game of checkers will end in a draw. Human players make mistakes all the time, leaving plenty of opportunities for someone to triumph.

So while checkers may be mathematically solved, it isn’t exactly ruined. Unless both players can play perfectly, there’s still plenty of game left to play.

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