In 2024, Melinda French Gates launched the $240 million Global Leaders program, in which she gave $20 million apiece to 12 influential figures to distribute to causes of their choice by the end of 2026. She did this through her philanthropic organization, Pivotal, which works to enact social progress for women and young people both in the U.S. and around the world. Now, we’re getting to see the results of her generosity in real time.

French Gates started the program because she recognized the limits of her own perspective when it came to making donations. She wanted the money to reach places where it could make the most impact.

“There are so many great ideas out there that might never cross my path but might cross someone else’s,” she told the Associated Press. “That’s one reason I started the Global Leaders program: to partner with experts whose firsthand knowledge could broaden Pivotal’s perspective and deepen our impact.”

One of the recipients of the money, Dr. Alfiee Breland-Noble, was surprised to be included in the program and has since used the money to fund a wide variety of projects. Breland-Noble, who founded the AAKOMA Project—which stands for African American Knowledge Optimized for Mindfully Healthy Adolescents—to address the mental health needs of young people of color, used the $20 million to establish the MATTIE Fund, short for Mindful Advocacy for Totally Transformative Inclusion and Equity. The fund was also named for and inspired by her mother, Mattie McLeod Breland.

When it came to deciding where the money should go, Breland-Noble even turned to her Instagram followers for suggestions. Among the organizations she supported were BackSpinz Music Academy in North Carolina and Daddy Stroller Social Club, an organization that brings fathers together and raises awareness of paternal postpartum depression.

Another recipient of French Gates’ money was former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who took a slightly different approach with her Matariki Fund for Women. Rather than exclusively donating to existing programs, Ardern wanted to help bring new ones to life. She partnered with the International Rescue Committee to support the creation of Safer Births in Crises, an initiative that works to prevent maternal deaths in areas affected by humanitarian crises. The program is now focusing its efforts on South Sudan, Burkina Faso, and Papua New Guinea.

For Gary Barker, founder and CEO of Equimundo, the money opened the door to even more funding opportunities. Barker established the Caring Masculinity Fund, which supports organizations that promote gender equality by actively involving men and boys. His work also caught the attention of Australia’s Minderoo Foundation, which expressed interest in supporting similar efforts in its own country.

What’s particularly interesting about French Gates’ approach is where the money ended up. According to Pivotal, 91% of the donations went to organizations that had never received funding from Pivotal before, with the average grant amounting to approximately $240,000. By putting the decision of where to donate into the hands of others, French Gates was able to reach communities and organizations that might otherwise have never crossed her path.

Related Articles :

First-Ever ‘Jane Goodall Day’ Will Take Place on April 3 To Honor the Late Conservationist’s Mission

Remembering Dolly Parton’s Charitable Contributions Throughout Her Life Right Up Until the Very End

Billie Eilish Donates $11.5M to Charities, Calls Out Billionaires To Give More