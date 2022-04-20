Home / Funny

95-Year-Old Grandma and Her Grandson Have a Blast Creating the Most Outrageous Photos

By Sara Barnes on April 20, 2022

 

Ross Smith and his grandma sure know how to have some fun. The content creator and the 95-year-old Pauline “Granny” Kana snap hilarious photos and create short videos complete with costumes, wild animals, and giant Oreo cookies. The results are outrageous, but that’s the point, of course. Through these photos and videos, Smith and Kana will make you laugh, but their antics go beyond that. It’s a larger celebration of their relationship and being kindred spirits who love to entertain. Smith sums it up best when he says it’s “me and Granny taking over the world.”

With 2.6 million followers, Smith has a variety of content on his Instagram. But it’s the visual media of him and Granny that garner the most attention. They have a genuine relationship that is hard to fake in photos and film. Additionally, while being a content creator is Smith’s entire career, that’s not the case for Granny. She uses the internet, but the larger benefit of wearing a chick costume or donning Cinderella’s gown is that she’s able to spend time with her beloved grandson.

Scroll down for some of Smith and Granny’s most outrageous (and often endearing) photos and videos.

Through these photos and videos, Smith and Kana will make you laugh, but their antics go beyond that.

 

It’s a larger celebration of their relationship and being kindred spirits who love to entertain.

 

Check out some of their short videos:

 

Ross Smith: Instagram | Facebook | TikTok | YouTube

