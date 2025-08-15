My Modern Met independently selects innovative art and design items. We may earn commissions on purchases made through our links. Learn more.

Saatchi Celebrates Its 15th Anniversary With a Sale on Original Art

By Jessica Stewart on August 15, 2025
Saatchi Art 15th Anniversary Sale

Left to right: “Time Lapse. Los Sitios, La Habana, Cuba” by Xan Padron; “Floral Mind #66” by Minas Halaj; “Zephyra Painting” by Novi Lim

There are lots of platforms to buy art online, but perhaps none quite with the prestige of Saatchi Art. For the past 15 years, they’ve been helping people discover and buy high-quality art. They have also been at the forefront of the movement of moving fine art sales online. This month, they’re celebrating this milestone anniversary with a host of events, including a two-week sale that offers 15% off all original works $750 and above (using code 15YEARS at checkout).

This makes now the perfect opportunity to purchase original art and start or add to your collection. Not sure where to start? One of Saatchi’s strengths has always been its curatorial staff, who hand-pick artists to watch and offer commentary on their selections. The platform also elevates new talent, by highlighting rising stars in the art world. These initiatives give both experienced and novice collectors the insider’s info they need to make an informed investment.

With collectors in 153 countries and more than 100,000 artists on the platform, Saatchi has created a global marketplace for art that allows anyone to virtually fly to any continent and purchase a piece of art.

“Fifteen years ago, Saatchi Art was founded with a belief that everyone deserves to live with art they love, not just those who are tapped into the traditional ‘art world,’” says Sarah Meller, CEO of Saatchi Art. “Today, we’re proud to have made that vision a reality, connecting art lovers with incredible artists from all over the globe, from wherever they are. Art has a unique ability to completely change the energy of a space and how you feel in it, and that’s the magic we’ve been sharing since day one.”

To celebrate Saatchi’s anniversary, we’ve scoured their list of best-selling and rising artists for some of our favorites. Highlights include work by My Modern Met featured artists, including Fares Micue’s fine art photography and Haejin Yoo’s surrealist paintings. Scroll down to see all of the selections and then head over to Saatchi to see more curatorial picks.

If you see something that interests you, act fast, as Saatchi Art’s 15% off sale on original work ends September 2.

Saatchi Art is celebrating its 15th anniversary with a 15% sale off original work through September 2.

Fares Micue Fine Art Photography

“Delicate Happiness” by Fares Micue | $815

A special collection highlights some of the best-selling artists over the last 15 years.

Portrait of a woman

“Shine” by János Huszti | $180 (print)

Zephyra Painting by Novi Lim

“Zephyra Painting” by Novi Lim | $1,870

Saatchi Art 15 Anniversary Sale

“August Painting” by Elizabeth Lennie | $167 (print)

Timelapse photography by Xan Padron

“Time Lapse. Los Sitios, La Habana, Cuba” by Xan Padron | $2,895

Abstract painting by Jaime Domínguez

“SUEÑO LÚCIDO No.5b Painting” by Jaime Domínguez | $10,775

Painting by Fintan Whelan

“Eternal Summer Painting” by Fintan Whelan | $8,575

Saatchi’s curatorial staff has also spotlighted these incredible rising talents.

Haejin Yoo prints

“Woman in the Bath III” by Haejin Yoo | $279 (print)

 

Saatchi Art 15 Anniversary Sale

“Riding the Calm” by Katherine Hunsaker |$1,493

Fine art photography on Saatchi Art

“Angel 5” by Zena Holloway | $1,340

Saatchi Art 15 Anniversary Sale

“Floral Mind #66” by Minas Halaj | $5,535

Saatchi Art 15 Anniversary Sale

“Last Conversation” by Bethanya Abebe | $125 (print)

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she's not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book "Street Art Stories Roma" and most recently contributed to "Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini."
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
