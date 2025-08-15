Saatchi Celebrates Its 15th Anniversary With a Sale on Original Art

There are lots of platforms to buy art online, but perhaps none quite with the prestige of Saatchi Art. For the past 15 years, they’ve been helping people discover and buy high-quality art. They have also been at the forefront of the movement of moving fine art sales online. This month, they’re celebrating this milestone anniversary with a host of events, including a two-week sale that offers 15% off all original works $750 and above (using code 15YEARS at checkout).

This makes now the perfect opportunity to purchase original art and start or add to your collection. Not sure where to start? One of Saatchi’s strengths has always been its curatorial staff, who hand-pick artists to watch and offer commentary on their selections. The platform also elevates new talent, by highlighting rising stars in the art world. These initiatives give both experienced and novice collectors the insider’s info they need to make an informed investment.

With collectors in 153 countries and more than 100,000 artists on the platform, Saatchi has created a global marketplace for art that allows anyone to virtually fly to any continent and purchase a piece of art.

“Fifteen years ago, Saatchi Art was founded with a belief that everyone deserves to live with art they love, not just those who are tapped into the traditional ‘art world,’” says Sarah Meller, CEO of Saatchi Art. “Today, we’re proud to have made that vision a reality, connecting art lovers with incredible artists from all over the globe, from wherever they are. Art has a unique ability to completely change the energy of a space and how you feel in it, and that’s the magic we’ve been sharing since day one.”

To celebrate Saatchi’s anniversary, we’ve scoured their list of best-selling and rising artists for some of our favorites. Highlights include work by My Modern Met featured artists, including Fares Micue’s fine art photography and Haejin Yoo’s surrealist paintings. Scroll down to see all of the selections and then head over to Saatchi to see more curatorial picks.

If you see something that interests you, act fast, as Saatchi Art’s 15% off sale on original work ends September 2.

A special collection highlights some of the best-selling artists over the last 15 years.

Saatchi’s curatorial staff has also spotlighted these incredible rising talents.

