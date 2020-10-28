TIME Magazine Replaces Its Cover Logo for the First Time Ever With One Word: VOTE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TIME (@time) on Oct 22, 2020 at 5:21am PDT

Many pivotal moments have been covered by TIME magazine throughout the ages, which also meant numerous trailblazing covers that have continually reflected the era of its respective publication. However, for the first time in the publication's nearly 100-year history, the cover logo “TIME” will be replaced with another four-letter word: “VOTE.” As America approaches Election Day, the legendary magazine takes this moment to use their American issue to promote democratic participation. The VOTE cover—designed by artist Shepard Fairey—depicts a masked woman in the colors of the flag. On her bandana face covering is a ballot box, a symbol of democracy.

The Editor-in-Chief and CEO of TIME, Edward Felsenthal, released a statement to accompany the new cover. Highlighting the pain and loss of a year marred by a global pandemic, Felsenthal points to hopeful signs in the environment and business world that show people—especially those in economic power—may be warming up to rebuilding the world differently. Titans as well as everyday Americans must ask, as Felsenthal writes, “How can we seize this moment of disruption to push for a world that is healthier, more resilient, sustainable and just? What do all of us—individuals, businesses and governments—need to do to ensure that we don’t simply revert to what was before?”

On the choice to change the cover logo, Felsenthal reflects on an unusual campaign year and election season. The issue goes on sale Friday and will provide details on how to vote safely. Fairey's image stresses this importance of a participatory and free democracy. “We stand at a rare moment, one that will separate history into before and after for generations,” Felsenthal writes. TIME Magazine hopes their readers will exercise their right to vote; the logo change seeks “to mark this historic moment, arguably as consequential a decision as any of us has ever made at the ballot box.”

You can purchase TIME Magazine at local grocery stores and media outlets, or view their online content on TIME's website. To learn more about voting and to make your voting plan, see the helpful links included in our recent article.

TIME Magazine: Website | Facebook | Instagram

Shepard Fairey: Website | Facebook | Instagram

h/t: [CNN Business]

Related Articles:

Mattel Introduces a Susan B. Anthony Barbie to Celebrate Women Voters

Ladies Born Before Women Had the Right to Vote Are Proud to Cast Their Ballot for Hillary Clinton

1,000-Square-Foot Mosaic Honors Pioneering Black Suffragette Ida B. Wells [Interview]

Banksy Posts Powerful Anti-Racism Artwork in Support of Black Lives Matter