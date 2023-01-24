Some of the greatest gifts are handmade. These special presents are tailored to the recipient—and only them—with fun backstories and inside jokes to match. For a staggering nine years, one such present has been given, and it gets funnier and more elaborate with each passing year.

On the surface, it sounds pretty ordinary; a Redditor named GeorgieWashington shared a shirt he got from his brother during the holidays. But this isn't just any garment. Calling it “Shirtception,” it features a picture of GeorgieWashington in 2021 wearing the shirt from 2020, wearing a picture of him wearing the shirt from 2019, and so forth. Each year is a different “level,” and the whole thing began in 2014 when he received a shirt featuring his smiling face plastered against the body of the garment. In 2015, that same photo appeared, but in the picture of GeorgieWashington had taken wearing the first shirt.

The present is only getting more mind-bending as time passes. It’s the mark of a great gift; the meaning of it keeps on giving long after the package is unwrapped. And now, other people can get in some of the humor and joy. After GeorgieWashington shared all of the shirts (so far) on Reddit, the post went viral with fellow Redditors now invested and already looking forward to the next holiday season.

Scroll below to see the shirt’s evolution over the past nine years.

A Redditor named GeorgieWashington shared a shirt he got from his brother during the holidays. But this isn't just any garment.

Calling it “Shirtception,” it features a picture of GeorgieWashington in 2021 wearing the shirt from 2020, wearing a picture of him wearing the shirt from 2019, and so forth.

Each year is a different “level,” and the whole thing began in 2014 when he received a shirt featuring his smiling face plastered against the body of the garment.

In 2015, that same photo appeared, but in the picture of GeorgieWashington had taken wearing the first shirt.

And here's where it all started:

GeorgieWashington: Reddit

Related Articles:

Redditor Creates Epic ‘Star Wars‘ Cake Inspired by the Death Star’s Meridian Trench

Grandpa Designs and Builds Enchanting Bedroom for Grandson With Autism

People Are Creating Endless “Inception” Paintings of Other People Holding Paintings

Artist Becomes Infinite Through His Mind-Bending Series of Painted Self Portraits