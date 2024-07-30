Woman Asks Each of Her Six Siblings for $100 and Receives Heartwarming Response

#emotional #challenge #siblings ♬ original sound – Tia Stokes @thetiabeestokes this made me cry….. Tears of joy. The crazy thing is is I had to give a talk on the true love of Christ and being able to love with no expectation or with no reason why just to purely love, so I sent a text out to all my siblings just to see how they would respond knowing even knowing some don’t have the financials to spare a $100…. their responses had me in tears just to know that I can reach out to any of my siblings no matter what I’m going through and they will love me & ready to serve me with no expectation or no reason why…if you notice not one of my siblings asked FOR WHAT? Or why?! They just loved and sent $. I know our parents are smiling down on all seven of us we’re not perfect not even close to it But our love is strong I love you and blessed to be the baby of SEVEN STRONG @ahquinclayjr @tonyaherbie @bigmaxyk @daqueen_irene @adamahquin and Joe and have the amazing parents that taught us how to love. Thnx siblings to…Remember JUST TO LOVE WITH NO REASON….we allll need this kind of love. Love with NO EXPECTATION like Jesus Christ. And If you can’t find it then BE IT❤️ Him. You. Me. We. “We got this” Xo Tia day 1,483 fighting leukemia • remission • living for today #fyp

Cancer survivor Tia Bee Stokes, known for her viral dance videos during her health battle, recently posted a heartwarming video testing her siblings' generosity. In the video, she messaged all six of her siblings, asking for $100.

Stokes offered no explanation except that she was in a fix and needed the money sent to her Venmo, with a promise to pay them back. In each reply, all her siblings agreed without hesitation and judgment, with no questions asking for what or why. One of Stokes' brothers even gave her five times the requested amount to ensure she was fully covered.

Stokes' video reminds those of us with siblings how willing they are to support us in times of need. In the comment section, other users share equally touching stories of their siblings supporting them through challenging situations with financial assistance or other means. However, for some, Stokes' post was a realization of the lack of support from their own family members. Not everyone has support from their siblings or other family members, but Stokes' video is a reminder that having a support system—whether it be relatives or your chosen family—is important, especially during difficult times.

Diagnosed in 2020 with acute myeloid leukemia, Stokes' doctor advised her to spend 15 minutes a day doing something to keep her going. She started sharing daily dance videos on TikTok and updates on her chemo journey. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Stokes was often isolated in her hospital room due to her cancer treatment. However, she found an online community that offered her support.

“I want people to see hope,” Stokes told People. “It's been amazing, the people that message me on the daily that are going through not just cancer, but other things, whether it's mental health or whether it's suicidal thoughts, or whether it's they got diagnosed with a different type of cancer or a tumor.”

Currently in remission, Stokes still shares dancing videos to spread positivity and inspirational posts and stories.

