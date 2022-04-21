Home / Design

Ukrainians Spend Hours in Line to Purchase Commemorative Snake Island Stamps

By Jessica Stewart on April 21, 2022
Ukrainian Stamp Commemorates Soliders From Snake Island

Photo: Ukrposhta

Early in the Ukraine crisis, the nation found solace in the bravery of its soldiers. In particular, an incident at Snake Island—a military outpost on the Black Sea—became a rallying cry. On the first day of the Russian invasion, recordings reveal that a group of Ukrainian soldiers told a Russian warship, “Go f*** yourself,” when asked to surrender. To commemorate this act of defiant bravery, Ukrposhta—the Ukrainian Postal Service—held a contest for a Snake Island stamp. Now, Ukrainians are lining up in droves to get their hands on this special stamp.

The winning design by Lviv-based artist Boris Groh was announced last month and now that the stamps are available, they are flying off the shelves. One million stamps and 20,000 envelopes were issued by the postal service, with no plans to print more. Since the stamps went on sale, images of long lines at the post office have been flying around the internet, with reports that people are waiting in line for up to six hours for the stamps. After sharing some of the images on its official Facebook, Ukrposhta quipped that it was probably the first time that lines for stamps were longer than for iPhones.

“I am sure that Ukrainians and our friends from abroad will be pleased to receive letters with such a postage stamp,” shared Igor Smelyansky, the general director of Ukrposhta, at an opening ceremony in Kyiv. “And today in this postal way we once again remind the invaders that they should immediately get off our land and follow their ship.”

Smelyansky also noted that 700,000 stamps are being sold in Ukraine, with 200,000 set aside for Russian-occupied territories. Another 100,000 will be sold online, including overseas, starting Thursday. The stamps, which are sold in denominations of $0.77 and $1.83, have also made their way to eBay where they are on offer for up to $3,000. The postal service has condemned eBay sales, reminding users that there is no way to know if the funds will be used for charitable purposes. Instead, they encourage participation in a special charity auction being held on Friday for a stamp signed by the soldier who uttered the now-famous phrase.

To give everyone a fair chance at obtaining a stamp, Ukrposhta limited sales to no more than six stamps per person. They also canceled all early online orders to tamp the flow of users trying to hoard and resell stamps. On Wednesday, they announced that all of the allocated stamps were sold out within Ukraine and that the remaining stamps would be on sale online. At the time of writing, the Ukrposhta website was down, likely due to a flood of requests.

Though Ukrposhta reiterated that no further stamps would be issued, they are looking at ways to continue the spirit of the design and promised more news about other branded efforts, such as t-shirts, next week.

Boris Groh won a contest by the Ukrainian Post Office to design a stamp commemorating Snake Island.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Boris Groh (@borisgroh)

One million stamps were printed and Ukrainians waited in line for hours to get their hands on them.

h/t: [NPR]

Related Articles:

UK Unveils Special Leonardo da Vinci Postage Stamp Collection

First U.S. Stamp by Alaska Native Designer Tells a Tale of Tlingit Lore

USPS Releases Stamp Series Featuring Prominent Figures of the Harlem Renaissance

Barbados Celebrates Centenarian Citizens by Printing Their Portraits on Postal Stamps

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Teen Forges Knife From 4.5-Billion-Year-Old Meteorite
Designer Creates Solar Desalination Skylight as Low-Tech Way to Produce Drinking Water
Nigerian Mom Designs Innovative Solar-Powered Crib To Treat Baby Jaundice
Learn How Hand Lettering Can Elevate Ordinary Text Into Extraordinary Art
New Stamp Commemorates Ukrainian Soldiers Who Defied Russian Warship at Snake Island
Ferocious Dragon Created Using Traditional Japanese Tatami Mats

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Metal Lungs Design Uses Algae To Convert Carbon Dioxide Into Oxygen
Vintage Uranium Glassware Under a Blacklight Casts an Eerie Green Glow
Minimalist Hand-Crafted Rugs Inspired by Brutalist Architecture
3D-Printed “Suicide Pods” for Pain-Free Assisted Euthanasia Passes Legal Review in Switzerland
Stunning 3D Bronze Letters Hug and Wrap Around the Corner of a Prague Art Museum
35 Creative Christmas Trees to Spark Your Holiday Imagination

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.