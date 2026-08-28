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Power Your Artistic Inspiration With a Frida Kahlo Figurine That Moves on Its Own

By Sara Barnes on August 28, 2026
Solar Frida by Kikkerland

Regular Price: $44 | Member Price: $37.40

Artist Frida Kahlo is an inspiration to many. Whether it’s her deeply personal artwork or the vulnerability and resilience she showed throughout her life, Kahlo remains an enduring figure in art history. Now, get a daily reminder of her powerful legacy with a 7-inch-tall figurine that moves with the sun.

Called Solar Frida, the hand-painted desk statue by Kikkerland Design looks like Kahlo, down to her bright clothing and signature unibrow. She holds a paint palette in one hand and a tiny paintbrush in the other. A solar strip sits at her feet, soaking up the sun to power the hand to move on its own. When there’s enough light, the paintbrush hand motions toward the palette, as if she’s about to dip her brush in pigment. As the paintbrush jiggles, you can think of it as a silent call to action—to paint, to draw, or to simply express yourself in a way that feels authentic to you.

Solar Frida is now available at My Modern Met Store. If you’re looking for more Kahlo-inspired gifts, check out our collection of pins, bags, socks, and more.

Artist Frida Kahlo is an inspiration to many. Get a daily reminder of her powerful legacy with a 7-inch-tall figurine that moves with the sun.

Solar Frida by Kikkerland

Regular Price: $44 | Member Price: $37.40

Called Solar Frida, the hand-painted desk statue by Kikkerland Design looks like Kahlo, down to her bright clothing and signature unibrow.

Solar Frida by Kikkerland

Regular Price: $44 | Member Price: $37.40

She holds a paint palette in one hand and a tiny paintbrush in the other. A solar strip sits at her feet, soaking up the sun to power the hand to move on its own.

Solar Frida by Kikkerland

Regular Price: $44 | Member Price: $37.40

 

Want more Frida Kahlo gifts? Check out more in our collection at My Modern Met Store.

 

Paint by Sticker: Work of Art

Paint by Sticker Book

Regular Price: $16.99 | Member Price: $14.44

 

Frida Catlo Enamel Pin

Frida Kahlo Cat Pin

Regular Price: $12.50 | Member Price: $10.63

 

Frida Kahlo & Milagro Earrings

Frida Kahlo Earrings

Regular Price: $28.50 | Member Price: $24.23

 

Frida Kahlo Temporary Tattoo Set

Frida Kahlo Temporary Tattoos

Regular Price: $15 | Member Price: $12.75

 

Viva La Vida Frida Kahlo 1,000-Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

Frida Kahlo Puzzle

Regular Price: $21.99 | Member Price: $18.70

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Related Articles:

Look Inside the Museum Dedicated to Frida Kahlo and Her Family That Just Opened in Mexico City

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Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. She is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art where she earned her BFA in Illustration and MFA in Illustration Practice. Sara is also an embroidery illustrator and writer living in Seattle, Washington. She runs Bear&Bean, a studio where she stitches pet portraits and other beloved creatures. She chronicles the creativity of others through her website Brown Paper Bag and newsletter, Orts. Her latest book is Threads of Treasure: How to Make, Mend, and Find Meaning Through Thread, published in 2014. Sara’s work has been recognized in Be Creative With Workbox, Embroidery Magazine, American Illustration, on Iron and Wine’s album Beast Epic, among others. When she’s not stitching or writing, Sara enjoys planning things that bring together the craft community. She is the co-founder of Camp Craftaway, a day camp for crafty adults with hands-on workshops in the Seattle area.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
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