Power Your Artistic Inspiration With a Frida Kahlo Figurine That Moves on Its Own

Artist Frida Kahlo is an inspiration to many. Whether it’s her deeply personal artwork or the vulnerability and resilience she showed throughout her life, Kahlo remains an enduring figure in art history. Now, get a daily reminder of her powerful legacy with a 7-inch-tall figurine that moves with the sun.

Called Solar Frida, the hand-painted desk statue by Kikkerland Design looks like Kahlo, down to her bright clothing and signature unibrow. She holds a paint palette in one hand and a tiny paintbrush in the other. A solar strip sits at her feet, soaking up the sun to power the hand to move on its own. When there’s enough light, the paintbrush hand motions toward the palette, as if she’s about to dip her brush in pigment. As the paintbrush jiggles, you can think of it as a silent call to action—to paint, to draw, or to simply express yourself in a way that feels authentic to you.

Solar Frida is now available at My Modern Met Store. If you’re looking for more Kahlo-inspired gifts, check out our collection of pins, bags, socks, and more.

Artist Frida Kahlo is an inspiration to many. Get a daily reminder of her powerful legacy with a 7-inch-tall figurine that moves with the sun.

Called Solar Frida, the hand-painted desk statue by Kikkerland Design looks like Kahlo, down to her bright clothing and signature unibrow.

She holds a paint palette in one hand and a tiny paintbrush in the other. A solar strip sits at her feet, soaking up the sun to power the hand to move on its own.

Want more Frida Kahlo gifts? Check out more in our collection at My Modern Met Store.

Paint by Sticker: Work of Art

Frida Catlo Enamel Pin

Frida Kahlo & Milagro Earrings

Frida Kahlo Temporary Tattoo Set

Viva La Vida Frida Kahlo 1,000-Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

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