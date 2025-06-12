Son Who Lives Abroad Surprises Dad by FaceTiming Him From the Same Room

Once thought to be something out of the Jetsons, video calls are now a standard form of communication. This form of communication allows people to stay in touch by seeing each other, regardless of where either party is in the world—whether that means they’re on different continents or simply on different sides of the same room. A Portuguese man named Leonardo, who lives abroad from his father in Brazil, used the FaceTime app to give his dad the surprise of a lifetime. The man video called his father literally from behind his back during a visit to his home country, before revealing his true location in the best way.

The whole ordeal was documented by the senior's granddaughter, named Manuella, who shared the sweet moment on TikTok. In the clip, the grandpa can be seen chatting with his son via FaceTime, proudly rocking a Brazil National Team scarf over his Benfica (a Portuguese soccer team) jersey. He asks Leonardo how his children are doing, but Leonardo's mic seems to be muted—or is it? He mouths words without actually speaking to not give away the surprise, since he’s in the same room with his unknowing father.

After the grandpa asks his family members for help, a second screen comes into his view, showing him and Leonardo together. Confused, the old man asks, “That's old, isn't it?” as the rest of his family can't help but giggle. Once the rest of his gang gets him to turn around, Leonardo says, “It's not old!” Puzzled for a second, the man soon realizes his son has been standing there all along, and they quickly join in a tearful embrace.

“It took him a while to realize, but it was touching,” Manuella wrote on TikTok. The video has since gone viral, prompting fan art and inspiring many to share how moved they were by the scene and sending their good wishes to Manuella's grandpa. This inspired the young woman to post a follow-up video alongside her grandfather saying thanks for all the heartfelt messages—still wearing the scarf, likely a loving memento from his son. You can watch the moving FaceTime prank below.

A man named Leonardo called his father literally from behind his back during a visit to his home country, before revealing his true location in the best way.

“It took him a while to realize, but it was touching,” Manuella, the man's granddaughter wrote on TikTok. She also shared a follow-up video thanking everyone for all the good wishes.

The sweet moment has since gone viral, even inspiring a piece of fan art.

