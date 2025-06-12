Home / Inspiring / Good News

Son Who Lives Abroad Surprises Dad by FaceTiming Him From the Same Room

By Regina Sienra on June 12, 2025
Facetime icon on a phone

Photo: Primakov/Depositphotos

Once thought to be something out of the Jetsons, video calls are now a standard form of communication. This form of communication allows people to stay in touch by seeing each other, regardless of where either party is in the world—whether that means they’re on different continents or simply on different sides of the same room. A Portuguese man named Leonardo, who lives abroad from his father in Brazil, used the FaceTime app to give his dad the surprise of a lifetime. The man video called his father literally from behind his back during a visit to his home country, before revealing his true location in the best way.

The whole ordeal was documented by the senior's granddaughter, named Manuella, who shared the sweet moment on TikTok. In the clip, the grandpa can be seen chatting with his son via FaceTime, proudly rocking a Brazil National Team scarf over his Benfica (a Portuguese soccer team) jersey. He asks Leonardo how his children are doing, but Leonardo's mic seems to be muted—or is it? He mouths words without actually speaking to not give away the surprise, since he’s in the same room with his unknowing father.

After the grandpa asks his family members for help, a second screen comes into his view, showing him and Leonardo together. Confused, the old man asks, “That's old, isn't it?” as the rest of his family can't help but giggle. Once the rest of his gang gets him to turn around, Leonardo says, “It's not old!” Puzzled for a second, the man soon realizes his son has been standing there all along, and they quickly join in a tearful embrace.

“It took him a while to realize, but it was touching,” Manuella wrote on TikTok. The video has since gone viral, prompting fan art and inspiring many to share how moved they were by the scene and sending their good wishes to Manuella's grandpa. This inspired the young woman to post a follow-up video alongside her grandfather saying thanks for all the heartfelt messages—still wearing the scarf, likely a loving memento from his son. You can watch the moving FaceTime prank below.

A man named Leonardo called his father literally from behind his back during a visit to his home country, before revealing his true location in the best way.

@manu.arantex Surpresa do filho para o pai que mora em outro país. Demorou para ele perceber, mas foi emocionante #foryoupagе #fyp #paravoce #familia ♬ som original – manu

“It took him a while to realize, but it was touching,” Manuella, the man's granddaughter wrote on TikTok. She also shared a follow-up video thanking everyone for all the good wishes.

@manu.arantex Agradecimento pelas mensagens de carinho #foryoupagе #fyp #paravoce #vovô ♬ som original – manu

The sweet moment has since gone viral, even inspiring a piece of fan art.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por Feels (@feels.brasil)

Manuella: TikTok

Related Articles:

Etsy Releases Father’s Day Gift Guide Filled With Unique Picks for Your Pops

Grieving Father Donates Kidney To Save Young Girl’s Life After Losing His Own Daughter to Kidney Disease

Devoted Dad Quit His Job to Run the First Minecraft Server for Children With Autism

Bride Honors Dad’s Sacrifices by Arriving at Her Wedding in His Work Truck

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

South Korean Grandmas Help Save Schools in Areas With Low Birthrates by Enrolling in Class
Lucky Winner Scores Irish Countryside Cottage for Just $7 in a Raffle
Teen Bets $10 He’ll Marry His High School Sweetheart, Almost a Decade Later They Tie the Knot
Study Confirms Working From Home Does Make Us Happier and Healthier—And Employers Benefit as Well
Funny Security Camera Footage Captures Office Staff Having a Dance Break
5-Year-Old Sir David Attenborough Fan Draws 99 Animals To Celebrate the Naturalist’s 99th Birthday

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Couple Invited Pope Francis to Their Wedding and Actually Received a Response
New Mexico Started Offering Free Childcare and Reduced the State’s Poverty Rate
Robert De Niro Shares Love and Support for Daughter After She Comes Out as Trans
Brothers Find a 50-Year-Old Message in a Bottle on a Secluded Island in the Bahamas
Strangers Raise Over $300K To Help a 81-Year-Old Waitress Retire
Juilliard Will Launch a $550 Million Drive To Eliminate Tuition Fees

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.