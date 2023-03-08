Son’s Viral LinkedIn Post About His Dad’s Job Loss Lands Him Multiple Job Offers

After being laid off, many take to LinkedIn to talk about their experience and secure a new job. However, not everyone has an online network that can help. That's why, when Patrick McCarthy found out that his father had been let go from his cashier job of four years, he reached out to the LinkedIn community on his dad's behalf with a touching post.

The emotional message features a photo of 59-year-old Pete Judge, McCarthy's father, accompanied by a heartfelt note. “My dad lost his job yesterday. I would tag him here, but he doesn't have a LinkedIn,” it reads. “My dad and I have starkly different professional journeys. He was a cashier at [supermarket] Winco. He loved his job. He loved his customers. Thousands of faces passed through his lane, and he had so many stories about those faces.”

Judge has been in the service industry for most of his professional career. “His network is not like mine,” McCarthy writes. “He doesn't even really know how to make his next move. But I know whoever is reading this and this LinkedIn community can make magic happen.”

It didn't take long for McCarthy's message to gain traction online, accumulating over 800 comments and over 500 reposts. Since he made the post, numerous people and businesses have reached out to Judge about potential jobs and offered messages of kindness and support. “What's happened in the past week has completely restored my faith in humanity,” Judge says.

Judge has even made his own LinkedIn profile and is doing his due diligence to find a job that matches up with his qualifications and what he's searching for. “I'm not going to jump at something because it's offered to me,” he adds. “I want to make sure I have the capabilities to perform well for whoever I work for.”

We wish Judge all the best on his job hunt. Surely, his dream career is just around the corner.

h/t: [Upworthy]

All images via Patrick McCarthy.

