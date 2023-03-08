Home / Inspiring

Son’s Viral LinkedIn Post About His Dad’s Job Loss Lands Him Multiple Job Offers

By Margherita Cole on March 8, 2023
Son Makes Emotional LinkedIn Post for Father Who Was Laid Off

After being laid off, many take to LinkedIn to talk about their experience and secure a new job. However, not everyone has an online network that can help. That's why, when Patrick McCarthy found out that his father had been let go from his cashier job of four years, he reached out to the LinkedIn community on his dad's behalf with a touching post.

The emotional message features a photo of 59-year-old Pete Judge, McCarthy's father, accompanied by a heartfelt note. “My dad lost his job yesterday. I would tag him here, but he doesn't have a LinkedIn,” it reads. “My dad and I have starkly different professional journeys. He was a cashier at [supermarket] Winco. He loved his job. He loved his customers. Thousands of faces passed through his lane, and he had so many stories about those faces.”

Judge has been in the service industry for most of his professional career. “His network is not like mine,” McCarthy writes. “He doesn't even really know how to make his next move. But I know whoever is reading this and this LinkedIn community can make magic happen.”

It didn't take long for McCarthy's message to gain traction online, accumulating over 800 comments and over 500 reposts. Since he made the post, numerous people and businesses have reached out to Judge about potential jobs and offered messages of kindness and support. “What's happened in the past week has completely restored my faith in humanity,” Judge says.

Judge has even made his own LinkedIn profile and is doing his due diligence to find a job that matches up with his qualifications and what he's searching for. “I'm not going to jump at something because it's offered to me,” he adds. “I want to make sure I have the capabilities to perform well for whoever I work for.”

We wish Judge all the best on his job hunt. Surely, his dream career is just around the corner.

After Patrick McCarthy's father was laid off from his cashier job, McCarthy made an emotional post about him on LinkedIn, inspiring multiple job offers.

h/t: [Upworthy]

All images via Patrick McCarthy.

Related Articles:

16 Top Job Boards to Discover New Creative Career Opportunities

UPS Drivers Are Sharing the Friendly Dogs They Meet on the Job

Security Cam Captures Woman’s Happy Dance After Nailing a Job Interview

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Cheerleading Squad’s Music Is Cut Off During Routine So Supportive Crowd Steps in To Help
Heartwarming Video Shows Jack Black and Terminally Ill Fan Singing ‘School of Rock’ Song Together
10 Fearless Women From History Who Fought for a Better Future
Man Who Was Illiterate at 18 Is Now Youngest Black Professor at Cambridge University at 37
8-Year-Old Helps Raise Money for His Favorite Waffle House Worker To Buy a Family Car
Santa Fe High School Shooting Survivor Pays Tribute to Fallen Classmates During ‘American Idol’ Audition

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Dutch Woman Breaks Track and Field Record That Had Been Unbeaten in 41 Years
11 Trailblazing Female Scientists That You Need to Know
Students Raise $270K for 80-Year-Old Custodian Who Came Out of Retirement After His Rent Went Up
Functionally Illiterate Man Teaches Himself To Read and Has “BookTok” Cheering Him On
Bindi Irwin Honors What Would Have Been Her Late Father Steve Irwin’s 61st Birthday
Heinz Wants To Buy a New Boat for a Man Who Survived a Month at Sea by Eating Ketchup

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.