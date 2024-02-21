Inspiring National Winners of the 2024 Sony World Photography Awards

Over 395,000 images from over 220 countries and territories were submitted to the 2024 Sony World Photography Awards. This year, 59 of those countries participated in the National & Regional Awards, which is set up to spotlight local photography talent. From exceptional landscape photography to charming portraits, the 2024 National & Regional winners certainly prove just how much photographic talent lives in the world.

Pascal Fouquet was named the United States winner for his explosive photo of a Space X Falcon Heavy rocket transiting the moon while carrying the X-37B space plane into orbit. The Orlando-based photographer is always on the lookout for space-related photography opportunities and was rewarded handsomely for his diligence. He balances his passion for his photography hobby with his full-time job in the aviation industry, making his win even more impressive.

“I feel immensely honored and grateful to be the recipient of an international photography award,” he shared. “This past year was devoted to capturing the essence of rocket launches from the perspective of an Orlando resident, framing these awe-inspiring events against the backdrop of local landmarks.”

Other standout images include Tran Tuan Viet‘s stunning aerial view of Vietnam's Ba Den Mountain. Covered in rolling fog, the lush green mountain shows traces of manmade interventions with its large Bodhisattva statue at the summit. Nepal's Bibek Kunwar won his country's award for an image with a decidedly different feel. His charming photo of a girl reveling in a pool of colorful felt balls is sure to put a smile on anyone's face.

Scroll down to see more of our favorite winners, who will all receive Sony digital imaging equipment and will be included in the Sony World Photography Awards exhibition in London.

Here are some of our favorite national and regional winners from the 2024 Sony World Photography Awards.

Fifty-nine countries participate in these awards, which serve to highlight local photography talent.

Stay tuned for the announcement of the Open and Professional competitions in April 2024.

