Inspiring National Winners of the 2024 Sony World Photography Awards

“Highest Mountain in the South of Vietnam” © Tran Tuan Viet, Vietnam, Winner, National Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2024
“With an elevation of 996 meters, Ba Den Mountain in Tay Ninh is the highest mountain in Vietnam’s Mekong Delta. At its summit stands a Bodhisattva statue, which was cast from more than 170 tons of red bronze. At 72 meters tall, it is the tallest bronze Buddha statue in Asia to be located on a mountain peak.”
Over 395,000 images from over 220 countries and territories were submitted to the 2024
Sony World Photography Awards. This year, 59 of those countries participated in the National & Regional Awards, which is set up to spotlight local photography talent. From exceptional landscape photography to charming portraits, the 2024 National & Regional winners certainly prove just how much photographic talent lives in the world.
Pascal Fouquet was named the United States winner for his explosive photo of a Space X Falcon Heavy rocket transiting the moon while carrying the X-37B space plane into orbit. The Orlando-based photographer is always on the lookout for space-related photography opportunities and was rewarded handsomely for his diligence. He balances his passion for his photography hobby with his full-time job in the aviation industry, making his win even more impressive.
“I feel immensely honored and grateful to be the recipient of an international photography award,” he shared. “This past year was devoted to capturing the essence of rocket launches from the perspective of an Orlando resident, framing these awe-inspiring events against the backdrop of local landmarks.”
Other standout images include
Tran Tuan Viet‘s stunning aerial view of Vietnam's Ba Den Mountain. Covered in rolling fog, the lush green mountain shows traces of manmade interventions with its large Bodhisattva statue at the summit. Nepal's Bibek Kunwar won his country's award for an image with a decidedly different feel. His charming photo of a girl reveling in a pool of colorful felt balls is sure to put a smile on anyone's face.
Scroll down to see more of our favorite winners, who will all receive Sony digital imaging equipment and will be included in the Sony World Photography Awards exhibition in London.
Here are some of our favorite national and regional winners from the 2024 Sony World Photography Awards.
“A Colourful Dream” © Bibek Kunwar, Nepal, Winner, National Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2024
“I took this in a felt ball factory while I was shooting a documentary video. This small girl was curious about my camera, so while I was on a break, I took her picture. I saw these felt balls lying on the ground and had the idea to photograph the little girl there, covered with the colorful material, and asking her to close her eyes as if she were asleep.”
“Mookambika Gulikan Theyyam” © Vinaya Mohan, United Arab Emirates, Winner, National Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2024
“Gulikan Theyyam (or Guliga Theyyam) is a figure worshipped as Lord Shiva. In the Karnataka region, this deity is worshipped as the Hindu Culture’s Guliga Daiva. This was a challenging low-light photographic situation, as fire was the only light source. The God-Man jumps into the fire and moves all the time, which makes it very difficult to take a clear photograph.”
“To the Moon” © Pascal Fouquet, United States, Winner, National Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2024
“A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket transits the moon carrying the X-37B space plane into orbit. Shockwaves from the rocket cause a ripple effect across the moon.”
“Traffic Circle” © Lim Chien Ting, Malaysia, Winner, National Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2024
“The design of the Pearl Ring Roundabout in Shanghai, China, harmonizes seamlessly with the detailed patterns of its surroundings.”
“The Fishman's Life” © Kyaw Htet, Myanmar, Winner, National Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2024
“Inle Lake in Myanmar is known for its picturesque scenery. The local fishermen use a unique leg-rowing technique to propel their boats, and this photograph reveals a serene scene as a couple fish beneath the shade of a majestic, sprawling tree. The reflections on the water add an extra touch of beauty to the moment.”
“Elephant Sand Bath” © Ju Shen Lee, Singapore, Winner, National Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2024
“A sand bath protects an elephant’s skin against insect bites and keeps it warm in the cooler winter months. The fine sand found along the Narayani River makes a perfect ‘bath'.”
“At the Salon” © Onyekachi Iloh, Nigeria, Winner, National Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2024
“I took this photograph in a salon, and was drawn to the way in which the girl’s green uniform seemed to be in conversation with the green of the wall. When I positioned her, I realized that the hair extensions hanging on the wall behind her, and her own short hair, covered by her beret, seemed to say something about a person shielded from the harrowing world of beauty ‘standards’.”
Untitled © Yasser Alomari, Saudi Arabia, Winner, National Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2024
“A supermoon sits at the top of the Saudi Public Investment Fund tower in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.” Fifty-nine countries participate in these awards, which serve to highlight local photography talent.
“At the Border” © Vladimir Karamazov, Bulgaria, Winner, Regional Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2024
“To find yourself at a border, having to leave your life and go looking for another one, is something that has become more and more common in recent years.”
“Falling Out of Time” © Ana Skobe, Slovenia, Winner, Regional Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2024
“Bathed in soft evening light, a lighthouse rises into the clear sky, its clean, sleek, geometric design contrasting with the coastal landscape. Positioned at its base is a figure – a contemplative man gazing out at the expanse of the ocean before him. The juxtaposition of the solitary silhouette against the infinite horizon creates a moment of reflection and connection with the vastness of the ocean.”
“Gas Station in Winter Garb” © Tomáš Havrda, Czech Republic, Winner, Regional Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2024
“I took this photograph on my way home from work.”
“Heading Down” © Abdulla AL-Mushaifri, Qatar, Winner, National Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2024
“One of these riders was about to fall after he tried to stand on his horse’s back, but his colleague supported him and held his hand. This photograph was taken in the Sultanate of Oman, where horse races are still organized in the classic peer-to-peer racing tradition.”
“September” © Viktors Rimarevs, Latvia, Winner, Regional Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2024
“Baltic Sea, Tuja.” Stay tuned for the announcement of the Open and Professional competitions in April 2024.
“Silence” © Barbara Szydlowska, Poland, Winner, National Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2024
” I photographed these Japanese-inspired costumes in the hills of the historic center of Krakow.”
“Feathers in Focus” © Mohammad Mirza, Kuwait, Winner, National Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2024
“The European shag is a medium-sized seabird belonging to the cormorant family. I took this photograph during a winter trip to Hornoya island in Norway, which gave me the unique opportunity to capture the resilience and beauty of this remarkable bird in its natural habitat.”
“Pabbajja Samanera” © Dhiky Aditya, Indonesia, Winner, National Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2024
” The warm light of the lanterns illuminates the hearts of pabbajja novices in the courtyard of Borobudur temple, Indonesia.”
“Approaching Danger” © Okan Yilmaz, Turkey, Winner, National Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2024
“A lone tree stands, in the vast expanse, A sentinel of resilience, in the dry dance. Beside, a puddle, a tiny oasis so dear, Mirroring the threat of drought drawing near.”
“Light of a New Day” © Thanayu Jongwattanasilkul, Thailand, Winner, National Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2024
“A man walking along the beach towards Vestrahorn mountain in Iceland.”
My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the Sony World Photography Awards.
Related Articles: