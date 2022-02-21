Home / Drawing / Illustration

Charming Illustrations Capture the Daily Joys of True Love

By Margherita Cole on February 21, 2022
Illustration Art by Myeong Minho

Love isn't always about grand gestures. Oftentimes it's about the little moments that happen every day. Korean artist Myeong-Minho 명민호 captures these fleeting tender interactions in his series of charming couple illustrations.

Each of his drawings depicts the love between partners through daily activities and routines. Some frolic outside in fields of flowers, blowing bubbles and hiding from the rain, while others relax indoors over cups of coffee. Occasionally, Meyong-Minho also draws blissful families with a couple of children.

The artist combines a simplistic cartoon style for the figures with semi-realistic backgrounds. As a result, Myeong-Minho's art reads like a comic story. In just one illustration, we understand the essentials of each couple's life—like what they enjoy and where they are. Some of these pairs appear to be just starting their relationship, while others look as though they've been partners for years. Regardless of how old they seem, these characters show that love happens at every age.

Korean artist Myeong-Minho 명민호 captures love in his series of tender illustrations of couples.

Myeong-Minho 명민호: Instagram 

