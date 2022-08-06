Densely Painted Illustrations Are Bucolic Landscapes You’ll Want To Get Lost In

Estonian artist Laivi Põder creates portals to bucolic destinations in vibrant illustrations. She renders verdant fields and lush meadows with painterly brushstrokes and a vibrant color palette—capturing places that are fit for a postcard.

Each of Põder’s works is made with the app Procreate and an array of stamp brushes. In doing this, she packs her compositions with layers of flowers, leaves, and branches that give them a lush appearance. Similarly, the combination of different textures leads the viewer deeper into the scene, where there may be a hidden cottage, a trail, or even some animals.

Põder’s love of natural settings stems from her hometown, which she describes as a “very green little town.” This inspiration can be seen in the portrayals of solitary houses surrounded by an abundance of flora, and in the images of human figures enveloped in picturesque environments. Põder’s art celebrates the beauty of nature and its role in our lives.

