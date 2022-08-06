Home / Drawing / Illustration

Densely Painted Illustrations Are Bucolic Landscapes You’ll Want To Get Lost In

By Margherita Cole on August 6, 2022
Digital Bucolic Illustrations by Laivi Poder

Estonian artist Laivi Põder creates portals to bucolic destinations in vibrant illustrations. She renders verdant fields and lush meadows with painterly brushstrokes and a vibrant color palette—capturing places that are fit for a postcard.

Each of Põder’s works is made with the app Procreate and an array of stamp brushes. In doing this, she packs her compositions with layers of flowers, leaves, and branches that give them a lush appearance. Similarly, the combination of different textures leads the viewer deeper into the scene, where there may be a hidden cottage, a trail, or even some animals.

Põder’s love of natural settings stems from her hometown, which she describes as a “very green little town.” This inspiration can be seen in the portrayals of solitary houses surrounded by an abundance of flora, and in the images of human figures enveloped in picturesque environments. Põder’s art celebrates the beauty of nature and its role in our lives.

You can keep up to date with Laivi Põder’s latest art by following her on Instagram.

Estonian artist Laivi Põder creates exquisite digital illustrations of natural settings.

Digital Bucolic Illustrations by Laivi Poder Digital Bucolic Illustrations by Laivi Poder Digital Bucolic Illustrations by Laivi Poder

She renders verdant pastures and meadows with painterly brushstrokes and a vivid color palette.

Digital Bucolic Illustrations by Laivi Poder Digital Bucolic Illustrations by Laivi Poder Digital Bucolic Illustrations by Laivi Poder Digital Bucolic Illustrations by Laivi Poder Digital Bucolic Illustrations by Laivi Poder Digital Bucolic Illustrations by Laivi Poder Digital Bucolic Illustrations by Laivi Poder Digital Bucolic Illustrations by Laivi Poder

Laivi Põder: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Laivi Põder.

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
