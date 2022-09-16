Residential Cruise Ship Lets People Live Life on the High Seas

If you love sailing and experiencing different cultures, why not take the leap and live your life at sea? It might sound like a wild idea, but Storylines is helping make that dream a reality thanks to the residential sea community it plans to launch in 2025. Residents can purchase one of the ship's 547 fully furnished residences and spend a lifetime onboard, exploring the world and enjoying the amenities.

The 741-foot-long and 98-foot-wide MV Narrative is not only home to the apartments, but it also comes with plenty of entertainment. Twenty dining and bar venues, a microbrewery, a marina landing with personal watercraft, three pools with sundecks, a pet exercise area, a business center, and a beauty salon are just some of the amenities that await residents. There is also a 10,000-book library, art studio, movie theater, and bowling alley that residents can use at their leisure.

For those that are into fitness, Storylines has a 10,000-square-foot health and wellness center with a medical clinic on board that includes a doctor, nurse, pharmacist, nutritionist, and physiotherapist. The facilities also include a hospital for emergency medicine and a helicopter landing pad for medical evacuations.

The apartments vary in size, and several semi-customizable floor plans are already available for purchase. Choices range from a $1 million, 237-square-foot studio home to an $8 million, 1,970-square-foot four-bedroom, two-floor home. There are also a limited number of two-year leases starting at $647,000.

Residents can choose a coastal or contemporary design style and are allowed to rent out the home when it's not in use. Most apartments come with balconies so residents can enjoy the view out to the water. And the ship is equipped with WiFi, which means that remote workers can continue their careers while aboard.

According to Business Insider, there is also a monthly living fee of about $2,600 for a dual occupancy unit. While this may seem steep, this pays for access to all of the ship's amenities as well as all food and drink, making life at Storylines an all-inclusive experience.

The plans are for the MV Narrative to circumnavigate the globe every three years, touching on all six continents. Storylines also promises several days at most ports, with the ability for residents to weigh in on longer stays. So if you have sea legs, are looking for a new adventure, and have a little cash to spend, this sea community may be for you.

