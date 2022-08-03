Home / Inspiring

This Butcher Shop Has a Policy To Always Offer Stray Animals Some Tasty Treats

By Arnesia Young on August 3, 2022
Turkish Butcher Shop Feeds Stray Cat Tasty Treats

It’s not very often that you find a stray cat in a butcher shop. And due to the notoriously wily nature of our kitty-friends, most people’s first instinct would be to chase the feral creature out. However, when a hungry feline wandered into their storefront in Manisa, Turkey, the three friendly butchers at the Yesim Meat Gallery decided to offer the cat a tasty treat instead. And now, a video of the incident has gone viral.

After making its way through the door, the ginger-haired kitty climbed on top of a little lamb statue perched in front of the counter and stood on its two hind legs as if to politely make its order. The butcher at the counter kindly obliged with a few scraps of mouthwatering meat snacks for the hungry cat. It seems to be the kitty’s usual order, as this isn’t even the first time that the feline has stopped by for a tasty treat.

In fact, quite a few animals in the neighborhood make it a point to pay a visit to the butcher shop on occasion for a sampling of their quality meats. And their visits are always welcome because the store’s owner, Ikram Korkmazer, has a long-standing policy to feed any hungry animals who wander into his shop. So, luckily, no stray creatures will have to go hungry for long. If they’re looking for a tasty treat, they know exactly where to go.

