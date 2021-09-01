Forests are teeming with all kinds of creatures, but there’s one animal that you would never expect to see there—a kitten. When a woman named Céline and her husband, Daniel, were cycling through the countryside of central Brittany, France, they noticed a tiny kitten all alone, distressed, and hungry. They stopped to make sure she was okay, but little did they know, the stray cat would soon become a part of their family.

“We were on a very quiet road passing through a forest with no houses nearby, when we suddenly heard a loud screeching noise coming from a patch of bracken (fern) on the side of the road,” Céline reveals. “At first, we thought it was some kind of bird, so we stopped and tried to see where the noise was coming from. And there she was, a frightened little kitten, crying.”

At first, the timid kitten was cautious, and didn’t want to come near the couple. However, Céline earned her trust by lying on the ground and talking to her softly. The cat began coming closer, and eventually climbed onto Céline for comfort. “She would not leave me. She kept climbing on me (with her claws) and crying,” Céline recalls. “At that point, we knew we had to try to get her back home.”

There was no safe way to carry the kitten all the way home on their bikes (the journey was over 18 miles), so Céline and Daniel decided to rush back home and get their car. They left the kitten in the hiding spot where they first found her, and hoped she would be there when they got back. Luckily, when the couple returned three hours later, the little cat was waiting for them. Céline recalls, “As soon as I got out of the car and called her, she got out of her hiding spot in the ferns and came running towards me.”

Once they got home, the kitten—who was then named Mini Kitty—settled in right away. Céline reveals, “She spent her first evening giving my husband a thank-you grooming session.” After a long nap and plenty of food, she went back for more cuddles. And one year later, Mini Kitty is still very affectionate. “She is a lovely cat, very friendly and playful,” says Céline. “As soon as she hears us getting up, she runs up the stairs to greet us by purring and headbutting us.”

Not only has Mini Kitty bonded with her humans, but she’s also got siblings now—another cat and a dog. She often spends time cuddling up to them, too. It’s clear just how happy Mini Kitty is in her new home, all thanks to Céline and Daniel.

Check out photos of Mini Kitty below.

When couple Céline and Daniel were out cycling near a forest in Brittany, France, they found a tiny kitten all alone.

The little cat started cuddling them and wouldn't let go, so they decided to take her home. This is her two months later!

