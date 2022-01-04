View this post on Instagram A post shared by @kathydoes

Teacher Kathleen Fitzpatrick’s third-grade class had been working hard leading up to the holidays. (She gave them two tests in one day!) The educator, known also as Ms. Fitz, knew they deserved something special. So, she made a deal with them. If she could sink a full-court shot on the school’s basketball court, she’d reward her class with a hot chocolate party. In a now-viral video, Ms. Fitz is shown hitting nothing but net and everyone—including her—erupting in celebration.

The teacher usually plays basketball with her kids during recess. “They're always impressed by the littlest shots, so I joked around and initiated this deal,” she explained. As she was shooting the basketball, she had a good feeling about it. “I knew it was going to go in, but at the same time I was hoping because I had promised them hot chocolate, so it had to go in.”

If a full-court shot sounds like a tall order, Ms. Fitz had an advantage; she’s been cultivating her hoop skills for her entire life. She even played basketball in college and is the coach for the fifth-grade boys at Holy Trinity School in Washington, D.C., where she teaches.

After the excitement of the hot chocolate party, Ms. Fitz has no doubt that her kids will have more ideas for bets. “Maybe next time,” she shared on Instagram, “I can promise to cancel a week of homework.”

