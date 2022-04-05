Two Friends Wear the Same Outfits To Show How Fashion Looks Fabulous on Different Bodies

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Denise Mercedes 🇩🇴 (@denisemmercedes)

Every body is a good body, suitable for whatever clothing suits your fancy. No matter what social media or magazines might tell you, there is no ideal body type—just bodies. If you need reminding, take a look at the series Style Not Size by Denise Mercedes and Maria Castellanos. The duo snaps photos and makes videos, each wearing the same outfit on two different body types. Both look fabulous donning the selected styles.

Size standards might make some people feel like certain clothes won’t look good on them—that maybe they shouldn’t even try. Style Not Size is empowering because Mercedes and Castellanos are proof that nothing is off-limits. Each woman rocks their given outfit, which ranges from casual tops to cutout dresses to see-through beach frocks. There might be items in the series that restrictive beauty standards say certain folks can’t wear, but Mercedes and Castellanos don’t care. They show that fashion should be fun and allow us to express ourselves and our personality, rather than hiding or covering up our perceived flaws.

Since we first featured Style Not Size in 2020, the series has continued to grow from there. Follow Mercedes and Castellanos on Instagram to see what they’re wearing together next and celebrate how wonderfully different we all are.

The series Style Not Size is the work of two friends, Denise Mercedes and Maria Castellanos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Denise Mercedes 🇩🇴 (@denisemmercedes)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria Castellanos (@mariacastellanos_ri)

The duo snaps photos and makes videos, each wearing the same outfit on their different body types.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria Castellanos (@mariacastellanos_ri)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria Castellanos (@mariacastellanos_ri)

Both look fabulous donning the selected styles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria Castellanos (@mariacastellanos_ri)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Denise Mercedes 🇩🇴 (@denisemmercedes)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria Castellanos (@mariacastellanos_ri)

Style Not Size is empowering because Mercedes and Castellanos are proof that nothing is off-limits when it comes to clothing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria Castellanos (@mariacastellanos_ri)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Denise Mercedes 🇩🇴 (@denisemmercedes)

Watch the two rock a whole bunch of outfits in their videos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria Castellanos (@mariacastellanos_ri)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria Castellanos (@mariacastellanos_ri)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Denise Mercedes 🇩🇴 (@denisemmercedes)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Denise Mercedes 🇩🇴 (@denisemmercedes)

Denise Mercedes: Website | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook

Maria Castellanos: Instagram | TikTok

h/t: [Bored Panda]

Related Articles:

Billie Eilish Releases a Powerful Short Film Addressing Body Shamers

Empowering Photo Series Explores Inequality and Discrimination Through Body Art

“All Woman Project” Celebrates Body Diversity by Uniting Women of All Shapes, Sizes, and Skin Colors