Home / Design / Creative Products

This Hand-Sized Outdoor Pump Can Inflate a Sleeping Bag in Just One Minute

By Margherita Cole on October 16, 2023
Zero Pump by Flextail

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

When planning for an outdoor excursion, you want to pack smart. This usually means only bringing essential tools so you won't have to carry extra weight. With this in mind, the brand Flextail has designed the perfect utility item for campers—a portable pump that can fit in the palm of your hand.

Called the Zero Pump, this nifty tool weighs just 1.2 ounces and measures about 3 inches long. Flextail calls it the “world's smallest outdoor pump,” and according to those numbers, they could be right. While the tool is only Snickers-sized, it has plenty of capability. In just one minute it can inflate a sleeping bag. If you have more than one to set up, that's no problem either. Zero Pump can inflate 25 bags in a row with ease.

This device has other handy functions as well. It can be used to deflate sleeping bags and vacuum bags to save space outdoors or around the home and can help start fires. Zero Pump also includes six nozzles to accommodate different brands and sleeping bag types. Additionally, the tool is designed with a replaceable battery, so campers without a source of electricity don't have to worry about it being unusable. Lastly, since this product is meant to be used outdoors, it's extremely durable.

You can preorder the Zero Pump via Indiegogo for the starting price of $29.

Outdoor brand Flextail has created an ultra-portable pump that can inflate a sleeping bag in just one minute.

Zero Pump by Flextail

Called Zero Pump, this device can inflate 25 sleeping bags in a row.

Zero Pump by Flextail

Zero Pump by Flextail

Its lightweight and compact size make it easy to carry.

Zero Pump by Flextail Zero Pump by Flextail

The Zero Pump includes six multipurpose nozzles to accommodate different brands of sleeping bags.

Zero Pump by Flextail

It can also be used to deflate sleeping bags and vacuum bags.

Zero Pump by Flextail

Zero Pump can even help start fires.

Zero Pump by Flextail

Zero Pump by Flextail Zero Pump by Flextail

Additionally, the device features a replaceable battery, so campers can continue using it without a source of electricity.

Zero Pump by Flextail Zero Pump by Flextail

Learn more about the Zero Pump:

Flextail: Website | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube
h/t: [Uncrate]

All images via Flextail.

Related Articles:

Star Wars Death Star Tent Takes Camping to a Whole New Galaxy

Teardrop-Shaped Camping Trailer Is Designed for Outdoor Adventures Off the Grid

30 Birthday Gifts for a Boyfriend To Make His Big Day a Special One

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

‘2024 Pissed-Off Cats Calendar’ Unveils Its Cast of Adorably Angry Felines
Celebrate Friday the 13th With Spooky Favorites in Time for Halloween
These Kaleidoscopic Smart Lamps Turn Any Room Into a Mesmerizing Light Show
60 Unique 2023 Holiday Cards You Can Only Find on Minted
Animated Watches Inspired by Beautiful U.S. National Parks
Pick Up These Low Stock Products Before They Run Out

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

30 Knitting Patterns You Can Start Working on Right Away
40 Creative Gifts for Anyone Who Absolutely Loves Science
Studio Ghibli Unveils Portable Humidifiers To Help Beat Dry Winters
38 Creative Gifts for People Who Love to Read
40 Unique Christmas Stockings to Make You Merry This Holiday Season
26 Creative Couples Halloween Costumes You Can Only Find on Amazon

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.