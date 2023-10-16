This Hand-Sized Outdoor Pump Can Inflate a Sleeping Bag in Just One Minute

When planning for an outdoor excursion, you want to pack smart. This usually means only bringing essential tools so you won't have to carry extra weight. With this in mind, the brand Flextail has designed the perfect utility item for campers—a portable pump that can fit in the palm of your hand.

Called the Zero Pump, this nifty tool weighs just 1.2 ounces and measures about 3 inches long. Flextail calls it the “world's smallest outdoor pump,” and according to those numbers, they could be right. While the tool is only Snickers-sized, it has plenty of capability. In just one minute it can inflate a sleeping bag. If you have more than one to set up, that's no problem either. Zero Pump can inflate 25 bags in a row with ease.

This device has other handy functions as well. It can be used to deflate sleeping bags and vacuum bags to save space outdoors or around the home and can help start fires. Zero Pump also includes six nozzles to accommodate different brands and sleeping bag types. Additionally, the tool is designed with a replaceable battery, so campers without a source of electricity don't have to worry about it being unusable. Lastly, since this product is meant to be used outdoors, it's extremely durable.

You can preorder the Zero Pump via Indiegogo for the starting price of $29.

Learn more about the Zero Pump:

Flextail: Website | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

h/t: [Uncrate]

All images via Flextail.

