Succulents Are Creatively Turned Into Festive Mini Christmas Trees

If you love having a Christmas tree but dislike the maintenance—and its inevitable disposal—then Terracotta Corner has a welcome alternative. The Etsy shop, run by Amanda Ryan, creates succulent trees that are miniature versions of the tall decorated conifers seen every year. Her creations are 13 inches tall and include a variety of succulents that even come with their own darling tree topper.

The succulent trees are ideal if you’re celebrating in a small space. Ryan produces two types: the Aurora Succulent Tree and the Alpine Succulent Tree. The Aurora version contains nearly 25 echeverias and is adorned with pinecones, moss, and a star. Her Alpine design has a distinctly evergreen feel with approximately 50 Haworthias and a dozen other varieties that include Echeverias, Graptoverias, sedums, and more. But regardless of which succulent tree you choose, the care instructions are the same. Simply spray the tree with water every 10 to 14 days, and the succulents will remain alive for many months.

Perhaps best of all, this type of Christmas cheer comes with an eco-friendly twist; you can pluck the succulents from the tree and plant them to enjoy in another way. Get your made-to-order succulent tree in the Terracotta Corner Etsy shop.

Looking for an alternative to the conventional Christmas tree? These adorable succulent trees by Terracotta Corner are festive and eco-friendly.

There are two types of trees available. One is called Aurora…

…and the other is Alpine.

Terracotta Corner: Etsy | Facebook | Instagram

h/t: [Southern Living]

All images via Terracotta Corner.

