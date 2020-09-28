Home / Design / Creative Products

Succulents Are Creatively Turned Into Festive Mini Christmas Trees

By Sara Barnes on September 28, 2020
Succulent Christmas Trees

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

If you love having a Christmas tree but dislike the maintenance—and its inevitable disposal—then Terracotta Corner has a welcome alternative. The Etsy shop, run by Amanda Ryan, creates succulent trees that are miniature versions of the tall decorated conifers seen every year. Her creations are 13 inches tall and include a variety of succulents that even come with their own darling tree topper.

The succulent trees are ideal if you’re celebrating in a small space. Ryan produces two types: the Aurora Succulent Tree and the Alpine Succulent Tree. The Aurora version contains nearly 25 echeverias and is adorned with pinecones, moss, and a star. Her Alpine design has a distinctly evergreen feel with approximately 50 Haworthias and a dozen other varieties that include Echeverias, Graptoverias, sedums, and more. But regardless of which succulent tree you choose, the care instructions are the same. Simply spray the tree with water every 10 to 14 days, and the succulents will remain alive for many months.

Perhaps best of all, this type of Christmas cheer comes with an eco-friendly twist; you can pluck the succulents from the tree and plant them to enjoy in another way. Get your made-to-order succulent tree in the Terracotta Corner Etsy shop.

Looking for an alternative to the conventional Christmas tree? These adorable succulent trees by Terracotta Corner are festive and eco-friendly.

Succulent Christmas Tree

There are two types of trees available. One is called Aurora

Succulent Christmas TreeSucculent Christmas TreeSucculent Christmas TreeSucculent Christmas Tree

…and the other is Alpine.

Succulent Christmas TreeSucculent Christmas TreeSucculent Christmas TreeSucculent Christmas TreeTerracotta Corner: Etsy | Facebook | Instagram
h/t: [Southern Living]

All images via Terracotta Corner. 

Related Articles:

15 Hanging Succulent Planters to Turn Your Walls Into Vertical Gardens

Beautiful ‘Rose Succulents’ Look Like Tiny Blossoming Flowers from a Fairy Tale

Rare Heart-Shaped Succulents Let You Grow Love From the Ground Up

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes

Want to become a My Modern Met Member?

Find out how by becoming a Patron. Check out the exclusive rewards, here.

Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

20+ Journals To Record Your Travels, Dreams, and Everything In Between
15 Terrarium Kits That Have Everything You Need To Bring Some Green Into Your Home
Researcher Develops a Biodegradable Coffin Made of Mushroom Mycelium
Harry Potter Memo Pad Reveals Hogwarts Castle as You Tear Away Notes
These Reusable Face Masks Help You Stay Safe and Stylish With Iconic Artwork
10 Perfect Gifts for Any Couples to Enjoy Together

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

15 Cute Yoga Mats Designed by Independent Artists to Help You Work Out in Style
Sleek Non-Electric Cat Fountain Designed to Keep Your Kitty Hydrated and Healthy
Make Your Sister’s Day With One of These Unique Gifts
Mattel Releases ‘Day of the Dead’ Barbie Doll To Celebrate Mexico’s ‘Dia de Muertos’
Make Working From Home Fun With These Cute Stationery Supplies
9 Essential Supplies to Make Virtual School a Breeze

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.