Two Determined Dachshunds Help “Free” the Huge Ship That Was Stuck in the Suez Canal

By Emma Taggart on April 5, 2021

For six days, a huge 400-meter-long (1,300 feet) container ship called Ever Given was stuck in the Suez Canal in Egypt, one of the world's leading shipping lanes. The vessel, operated by Evergreen Marine Corp., became diagonally wedged across the waterway during a sandstorm which caused traffic to build up and other ships to be rerouted. Thankfully, after a scheme involving tug boats and dredging, the vessel was finally freed on March 29, 2021. However, the ship might still be stuck if it weren’t for two little helpers who were on the scene—miniature dachshunds Crusoe and Oakley.

Dachshunds have a reputation for being courageous and persistent, but Crusoe and Oakley were particularly determined. The two pups were filmed frantically digging in the sand with their little paws as they tried to “free” Ever Given. They even wore pup-sized hard hats and safety vests. Their job was finally complete when the ship was dislodged and could continue its journey north.

“The media doesn't like to give us credit, but it was actually two hard working little wiener dogs​ who cleared the Suez Canal​ and freed the Evergreen​ container ship to continue on its way,” says Crusoe’s human. “Thankfully those pups earned some well-deserved treats for their great digging and excavating skills! Good job, pups!”

Check out the videos of Crusoe and Oakley at work below, and follow their daily shenanigans on Instagram and YouTube.

Miniature dachshunds Crusoe and Oakley used their digging skills to “free” a huge container ship from the Suez Canal.

@crusoe_dachshundPart 2: we did it!😅 ##suezcanal ##fyp ##suez♬ Blitzkrieg Bop (Mono) – Ramones

Crusoe the Dachshund: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | TikTok | YouTube
h/t: [Laughing Squid]

All images via Crusoe the Dachshund.

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
