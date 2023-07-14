Home / Art / Painting

Artist Recreates 18th-Century Romantic “Lover’s Eyes” Tradition by Painting Eyes on Vintage Plates

By Margherita Cole on July 14, 2023
Lover's Eye Paintings on Plates by Susannah Carson

In the late 1700s, a romantic trend swept through wealthy families in England, Europe, and even America. Called “lover's eyes,” or “eye miniatures,” these small paintings were commissioned to depict the eye or eyes of spouses, loved ones, and children. While during the Georgian period (1700s to early 1800s) they were worn as accessories like bracelets and pendants, contemporary artist Susannah Carson is reimagining this art form. She adds delicate paintings of eyes and faces to vintage plates.

Each of these depictions is rendered in a style that evokes the original tradition. Human gazes appear in the center of these dishes, staring at the viewer calmly and directly. The form of the dish even acts as a frame, bordering Carson's handiwork with decorative patterns. This combination of materials enhances the nostalgia of these paintings, making them all the more precious to look at and display.

“I’m interested in painting as not just an optical illusion, but as an illusion of life—of otherness, of richness, of engagement, of that delicate connection we have with other beings which allows us to feel, for a moment, not so alone,” she says. “With compositions highlighting the gaze, these subjects tell us their stories with a single look and ask for us to tell them our stories in return, thereby creating—unlike the alienation of much modern art—a welcoming intimacy.”

You can purchase available art via Carson's website

Artist Susannah Carson adds delicate paintings to vintage plates.

Lover's Eye Paintings on Plates by Susannah Carson Lover's Eye by Susannah Carson

These works are inspired by the tradition of “lover's eye” paintings from the Georgian period (1700 to early 1800s England).

Lover's Eye Paintings on Plates by Susannah Carson Lover's Eye by Susannah Carson Lover's Eye by Susannah Carson Lover's Eye by Susannah Carson

In the past, these miniatures were kept for amorous reasons, and worn as accessories by wealthy Europeans.

Lover's Eye by Susannah Carson Lover's Eye by Susannah Carson Lover's Eye by Susannah Carson

Carson explores the beauty of this art form by adding depictions of the human gaze to vintage or found plates.

Lover's Eye by Susannah Carson Lover's Eye by Susannah Carson

Mixing her new handiwork with an older material makes these objects feel all the more precious.

Lover's Eye by Susannah Carson Lover's Eye Paintings on Plates by Susannah Carson

The plates even act as frames for the tiny masterpieces.

Lover's Eye Paintings on Plates by Susannah Carson

Susannah Carson: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Susannah Carson.

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
