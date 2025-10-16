‘Swedish Prescription’ Gets Approval From Doctors To “Prescribe” a Trip to Sweden for Better Health

Alongside its Nordic neighbors, Sweden consistently ranks as one of the happiest countries in the world. Its quality of life is equally impressive, while its gender equality, sprawling welfare programs, and abundant nature often attract international praise. It shouldn’t come as a surprise, then, that Sweden’s tourism board is leaning into these facts with its newest publicity campaign.

The initiative, launched by Visit Sweden last month as the “Swedish Prescription,” asserts that the country boasts so many health benefits that it can—and should—be prescribed by doctors. A promotional video dives into what these benefits can look like, opening with an intriguing question that quickly hooks its viewers.

“Did you know that Sweden is the first country in the world that doctors can prescribe?” asks a woman in a lab coat, a stethoscope draped around her neck. Behind her is a snowy landscape, peppered with dramatic mountain ranges and a stark-blue sky. “Because Sweden is filled with activities that make you feel good.”

The woman then proceeds to list out those many activities, ranging from a restorative visit to the sauna to an immersive camping experience in a forest. With its tongue-in-cheek puns and clever visuals, the video seems more humorous than informative at first, but it’s actually all grounded in science.

“We live in a world of turmoil. Many people are struggling to cope and are suffering from stress and anxiety,” Steve Robertshaw, senior PR manager at Visit Sweden, recently told the BBC. “This initiative creates an opportunity to highlight the benefits of Sweden’s nature and lifestyle as a research-backed growing movement in patient care.”

Sweden is home to 265,000 islands; 100,000 lakes; 5,700 nature reserves; and more than 70% of the country is covered by forests. Its natural landscapes alone are already enough to improve mood, cognitive functioning, and overall physical health, as evidenced by countless scientific studies. In terms of its culture, Sweden prioritizes a holistic approach to wellbeing, whether it be in the form of lagom (roughly meaning “just right,” though it’s a notoriously difficult term to translate), friluftsliv (“open-air living”), or its distinct work-life balance.

Swedish Prescription riffs off these qualities, but takes care to verify each claim. For the campaign, Visit Sweden tapped four medical experts to identify the activities proven to “help you feel better,” including taking a fika break, feasting on foraged food, sky-watching, ice dips, and more.

“We definitely see many travelers seeking these types of activities in Sweden,” adds Francisca Leonardo, CEO of XperienceSthlm. “Over the years, Sweden has done an effective job of advertising its immense nature and outdoors as a selling point for travelers looking for a ‘green break’ away from their daily lives in concrete-made cities.”

As part of the program, Visit Sweden has compiled a PDF for both patients and doctors, outlining the benefits of Swedish travel. To learn more about the Swedish Prescription, check out the Visit Sweden website.

