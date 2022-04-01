Delicate Tattoo Designs Inspired by Art History and Nature

If you look at the work of Eva Karabudak, aka Eva Krbdk, it is easy to mistake her delicate designs for real paintings. The Brooklyn-based tattoo artist and owner of Atelier Eva, uses small needles (usually just one needle) to create exquisite designs reminiscent of fine art. From illustrations of flowers to famous paintings, these realistic tattoos look as though they belong in a museum.

Many of her ornate pieces are contained within geometric shapes, such as rectangles and ovals, mimicking the effect of a painting within a frame. They often look like traditional landscape paintings of inspiring settings, with cloudy skies and plentiful foliage. In most cases, there is even a sense of modeling in the subjects, making them look more three-dimensional. “Fine line tattooing focuses on imagery with hyper-detail that reveals underlying meaning through a minimalist style, in order to draw the eye into the significance of the artwork,” Atelier Eva states.

In addition to creating realistic imagery, Krbdk also imitates distinct art styles, by rendering works by Monet, Van Gogh, and Klimt. With just one needle, she is able to copy the expressive brushstrokes that make these artists so memorable, such as the sun-dabbled light of Monet's water lilies. “A fine line tattoo is softer, thinner, and lighter than traditional tattoos…some pieces are accomplished with a single continuous line,” Atelier Eva explains.

Brooklyn-based artist Eva Karabudak, aka Eva Krbdk, creates romantic tattoos.

Many of them are inspired by nature, including plants and animals.

Others make references to famous works of art, like the Mona Lisa.

The delicate color palette brings these realistic designs to life.

