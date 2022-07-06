Home / Design / Tattoos

Rectangular Tattoos Contain Tiny Delicate Paintings Inspired by Chinese Art

By Margherita Cole on July 6, 2022
Cute Tattoos by Franky Yang

Many tattoo artists choose to create sprawling works of art on the body. Franky Yang does things differently and contains her designs inside rectangular frames. The Beijing-based artist specializes in ethereal tattoos inspired by nature, architecture, and traditional Chinese paintings.

Placed along the inside of someone's arm or leg, these fascinating pieces offer a small window into a beautiful sight. By enclosing grand landscapes, luscious plants, and graceful animals inside the borderless shapes, she emphasizes the portal-like effect of the design. A glimpse into one of these inked illustrations can take you to a rocky mountainside, a sunset by the ocean, or a peaceful farm, to name just a few of the destinations.

“My inspiration comes not only from ancient Chinese paintings but also from ancient costume accessories and architectural elements. I want to show the traditional Chinese culture to everyone who loves it through tattoos,” Yang explains on her website. And while the constraints of the rectangular panel play a large role in the allure of her designs, she does allow a couple of elements in her tattoos to “break free” from the invisible border to make the narrative more alive.

You can purchase temporary tattoos via Yang's online store. Follow the artist on Instagram to keep up to date with her latest creations.

Beijing-based artist Franky Yang creates incredible body art inspired by traditional Chinese paintings.

Cute Tattoos by Franky YangCute Tattoos by Franky YangCute Tattoos by Franky Yang

She “contains” her art within long rectangles and other geometric shapes.

Cute Tattoos by Franky YangCute Tattoos by Franky Yang

Some of the elements from her paintings poke through the rectangular border.

Cute Tattoos by Franky YangCute Tattoos by Franky YangCute Tattoos by Franky YangCute Tattoos by Franky YangCute Tattoos by Franky YangFranky Yang: Tatyou | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Franky Yang.

Related Articles:

Delicate Watercolor Tattoos Look Like Tiny Paintings Brushed Onto Skin

Delicate Tattoo Designs Inspired by Art History and Nature

40+ Minimalist Tattoo Ideas That Prove Less Is More

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Delicate Watercolor Tattoos Look Like Tiny Paintings Brushed Onto Skin
20 Rose Tattoos That’ll Make Your Body Bloom With Beautiful Art
Delicate Tattoo Designs Inspired by Art History and Nature
Amazing Tattoos Look Just Like Holographic Stickers Stuck to Skin
Trick-of-the-Eye Tattoos Look Like Stickers You Could Peel off Your Skin
Irezumi: Explore the Ancient Techniques and Evolution of Traditional Japanese Tattoos

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

40+ Minimalist Tattoo Ideas That Prove Less Is More
Tattoo Artist Helps People Regain Confidence by Covering Their Scars with Art
Perfectly Drawn Tattoos Look Like Stickers Placed on the Skin
Delicate Tattoos Inspired by Traditional Chinese Painting Tell Stories Within Long Rectangles
Artist Creates Supernatural Animated Tattoos With Moving Neon Lights
These Colorful Animal Tattoos Look Like Comic Book Characters

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.

[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]