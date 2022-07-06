Rectangular Tattoos Contain Tiny Delicate Paintings Inspired by Chinese Art

Many tattoo artists choose to create sprawling works of art on the body. Franky Yang does things differently and contains her designs inside rectangular frames. The Beijing-based artist specializes in ethereal tattoos inspired by nature, architecture, and traditional Chinese paintings.

Placed along the inside of someone's arm or leg, these fascinating pieces offer a small window into a beautiful sight. By enclosing grand landscapes, luscious plants, and graceful animals inside the borderless shapes, she emphasizes the portal-like effect of the design. A glimpse into one of these inked illustrations can take you to a rocky mountainside, a sunset by the ocean, or a peaceful farm, to name just a few of the destinations.

“My inspiration comes not only from ancient Chinese paintings but also from ancient costume accessories and architectural elements. I want to show the traditional Chinese culture to everyone who loves it through tattoos,” Yang explains on her website. And while the constraints of the rectangular panel play a large role in the allure of her designs, she does allow a couple of elements in her tattoos to “break free” from the invisible border to make the narrative more alive.

You can purchase temporary tattoos via Yang's online store. Follow the artist on Instagram to keep up to date with her latest creations.

Beijing-based artist Franky Yang creates incredible body art inspired by traditional Chinese paintings.

She “contains” her art within long rectangles and other geometric shapes.

Some of the elements from her paintings poke through the rectangular border.

Franky Yang: Tatyou | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Franky Yang.

Related Articles:

Delicate Watercolor Tattoos Look Like Tiny Paintings Brushed Onto Skin

Delicate Tattoo Designs Inspired by Art History and Nature

40+ Minimalist Tattoo Ideas That Prove Less Is More