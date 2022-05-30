9 AI-Generated Artworks Create the ‘Mona Lisa’ That Is Only Revealed When Put Together

Digital artist TDRAW specializes in artificial intelligence-generated art that explores fantastical worlds. One of his recently completed pieces depicts a cityscape from science fiction in nine different parts which, when put together, reveals another work of art: a silhouette resembling the portrait of the Mona Lisa.

The project was created with an AI art generator app called NightCafe Creator. The resulting complex composition spans a rocky landscape that is tall enough to be surrounded by clouds with no view of the ground. Futuristic buildings are affixed to the sides and tops of these hazardous cliffs, most of them illuminated by numerous artificial lights. Each individual section captures a different aspect of this world, but together, they expose a hidden layer.

“This is how it's meant to be displayed,” TDRAW says in an Instagram post. “The idea for this was to have nine separate pieces hung on the wall that could either be displayed individually as their own pieces or arranged together to reveal the hidden picture—a tribute to the Mona Lisa.”

You can purchase Desolate Civilization: Collected Fragments and more prints and merch via RedBubble, and keep up to date with their latest projects by following the artist on Instagram.

Digital artist TDRAW used an AI art generator app to create a post-apocalyptic work of art made up of nine canvases.

He hid the silhouette of Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa within this gritty cityscape.

