Home / Drawing / Illustration

9 AI-Generated Artworks Create the ‘Mona Lisa’ That Is Only Revealed When Put Together

By Margherita Cole on May 30, 2022
Post Apocalyptic Art With Hidden Mona Lisa by TDRAW

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

Digital artist TDRAW specializes in artificial intelligence-generated art that explores fantastical worlds. One of his recently completed pieces depicts a cityscape from science fiction in nine different parts which, when put together, reveals another work of art: a silhouette resembling the portrait of the Mona Lisa.

The project was created with an AI art generator app called NightCafe Creator. The resulting complex composition spans a rocky landscape that is tall enough to be surrounded by clouds with no view of the ground. Futuristic buildings are affixed to the sides and tops of these hazardous cliffs, most of them illuminated by numerous artificial lights. Each individual section captures a different aspect of this world, but together, they expose a hidden layer.

“This is how it's meant to be displayed,” TDRAW says in an Instagram post. “The idea for this was to have nine separate pieces hung on the wall that could either be displayed individually as their own pieces or arranged together to reveal the hidden picture—a tribute to the Mona Lisa.”

You can purchase Desolate Civilization: Collected Fragments and more prints and merch via RedBubble, and keep up to date with their latest projects by following the artist on Instagram.

Digital artist TDRAW used an AI art generator app to create a post-apocalyptic work of art made up of nine canvases.

Post Apocalyptic Art With Hidden Mona Lisa by TDRAW

He hid the silhouette of Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa within this gritty cityscape.

Post Apocalyptic Art With Hidden Mona Lisa by TDRAWTDRAW: RedBubble | Instagram | Twitter

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by TDRAW.

Related Articles:

Digital Artist Merges Famous Faces to Create Confusing Celebrity Mashups

Interview: Clever Street Artist Uses Graffiti to Respond to the Digital Age

Artist Reimagines ‘Mona Lisa’ as Modern Woman With Tattoos

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Hyperrealistic Marine Life Portraits Highlight the Ocean’s Incredible Biodiversity
Ukrainian Artist Remembers Those Lost in Russian Invasion in Heartbreaking “War Notes”
Artist Forages Fallen Flora and Arranges It Into Exquisite Portraits of Animals and Insects
Doodling Artist Chronicles His Romantic Journey in Interactive Exhibit
Colorful Illustrations Set in Lush Landscapes Depict the Artist’s Healing Process
Artist Carefully Chronicles Each of Her Stays at a Variety of Japanese Hotels

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Expressive Blots of Ink Capture the Erratic Essence of Feline Bodies
Gain Inky Inspiration When You Enroll in This Animal Portrait in Colored Inks Course
Color Combinations Help You Identify These Distorted Cartoon Characters
Expressive Portraits Celebrate the Diversity of Creatures Large and Small
Learn How to Sketch Structures in This Comprehensive Class on Architectural Illustration
Charming Illustrations Capture the Daily Joys of True Love

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.