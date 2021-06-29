Home / Inspiring

Teacher Builds Mobile Graduation Stage for His Students To Walk Across and Receive Their Diplomas

By Emma Taggart on June 29, 2021
Graduation

Photo: Stock Photos from Anel Alijagic/Shutterstock

Like many students around the world, those at Central Algoma Secondary School (CASS) in Ontario, Canada, have been learning virtually for over a year. They’ve missed out on major high school events, such as prom. However, Ray Gowlett, a health and physical education teacher at the high school, was determined to give his students the graduation day they deserved.

Although they couldn’t have a public event, the high school graduates were still able to walk across a stage to receive their diplomas. This wouldn’t have been possible without their beloved teacher. Gowlett spent six hours building a portable make-shift stage and then spent a further 12 hours driving 400 kilometers (almost 250 miles), stopping at the homes of all 72 students.

The idea came when Gowlett’s daughter Sadie, who is also part of the graduating class, asked her dad if he could hand her and her friend their diplomas at an outdoor public stage. “I asked, is it important to walk across the stage? And she said, ‘Yes, we really want to walk across the stage and get a picture with our diploma,’” Gowlett recalls. “I said no problem. I can do that. Do you think many more people would want to do that? She said, ‘Everybody would want to do that.’”

Since outdoor events are limited to 10 people, Gowlett couldn't bring every student to a public stage. The dedicated teacher started brainstorming on how he could provide a proper graduation, all while adhering to COVID-19 safety guidelines. “I just started thinking, ‘Well, how can I get a stage to every student's house?’” he says. “And then the idea just occurred to me to build a mobile stage and bring a teacher to each person's house.”

After reaching out to his local community, Gowlett was able to obtain the materials he needed to make the stage. He created a wooden backdrop that folded up and down from a trailer, which acted at the stage floor. Gowlett used black fabric and the CASS school colors and logo to decorate the stage.

TikTok user Leashorlando shared the moment one student walked onto the stage to receive her diploma, dressed in a single-use gown. Many people commented on the video, highlighting how amazing Gowlett’s efforts are. One TikTok user wrote, “This man deserves an honorable award ASAP. He has no idea how this will be remembered by every one of these grads.”

Gowlett doesn’t take all the credit, though. The humble teacher says the entire grad community deserves recognition, too. “This was a full school staff effort,” he says. “I was lucky enough to have the idea to build the stage, but it absolutely would not have worked without the 20 people behind the scenes doing all the paperwork and coordinating the setup and the takedown.” He adds, “The school has such a long, rich history of going above and beyond for students that it just totally wasn't out of character for all of the staff to do what they did.”

Watch one student’s personal graduation moment below.

This teacher built and transported a mobile stage so that each of his 72  students could walk across it on graduation day.

@leashorlandoHow was your grad? ##graduation ##pandemicgraduate ##teacher ##teachertikok ##northernontario ##highschoolmemories ##casshuskies ##congratulations♬ Spongebob – Dante9k

h/t: [Insider]

Related Articles:

Students in Japan Use Robots to Virtually Attend Their Graduation Ceremony

Self-Isolated School Kids in Japan Celebrate Their Graduation Online in Minecraft

Police Officer Attends College Graduation of a Girl He Rescued 18 Years Ago

College Student Honors Her Parents With Graduation Photos In the Fields Where They Work

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Incredible Cameraman Swiftly Outruns Sprinters in a 100m Race
College Student Honors Her Parents With Graduation Photos In the Fields Where They Work
Photographer Captures the Adorable Friendship Between His Grandma and Her Dog
Watch Actor Ethan Hawke’s Inspiring TED Talk on Giving Yourself “Permission To Be Creative”
Watch Simone Biles’ Incredible U.S. Gymnastics Championship Routine in Slow Motion
‘Doctor Peyo’ the Therapy Horse Comforts Cancer Patients in France

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

35 Brilliant Quotes About Art From Famous Artists and Great Creative Minds
93-Year-Old Man Relives His Youth by Driving His Old Car in a Video Game
Teen Attaches Uplifting Notes to a Bridge To Help Those Struggling With Mental Health
Teen Shares Her Harvard Admissions Essay That Will Resonate With Anyone Who Lost a Parent
Tyler Perry’s Inspiring Oscars Acceptance Speech Denounces Hate
English Soccer Teams Pause Game to Allow Muslim Players to Break Their Ramadan Fast

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.