Legendary Orient Express Train Is Being Reborn, and Here’s a Peek Into This Art Deco Dream

In 1883, Georges Nagelmackers established what would become one of the world’s most renowned train systems: the Orient Express. Overseen by Sébastien Bazin of the Accor Group, the revived Orient Express will return to train tracks in 2027. The service will once again champion artisanship, opulence, and an uncompromising attention to detail, but this time with an eye equally trained on contemporary tastes. Unsurprisingly, the Art Deco style is at the heart of the project, expressed through geometric patterns and textiles, extravagant archways, decorative ceilings, and curated materials like velvet, marble, and dark woods. These features have all been meticulously designed in collaboration with 30 master artisans, including embroiderers, sculptors, glassmakers, cabinetmakers, metalworkers, lighting experts, watchmakers, upholsterers, and other high-end manufacturers. Taken together, the new Orient Express masterfully combines heritage and modernity, transporting a beloved classic into the 21st century.

Notably, this revival is not an exercise in reproduction, but rather one in reinvention. In 2015, 17 of the Orient Express’s original carriages from the 1920s were rediscovered, all of which are currently undergoing restoration in France. Maxime d’Angeac, artistic director of the Orient Express, has been tactful in his architectural approach, taking pains not to disrupt the authenticity of these vintage train cars—and the character of the Orient Express as a whole.

“The future Orient Express is, first and foremost, a technical challenge,” he noted in a statement. “Even today, it remains a feat of engineering.”

At the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris, visitors can now catch a sneak-peek into the new Orient Express, thanks to the ongoing exhibition 1925–2025: One Hundred Years of Art Deco. As the exhibition’s main partner, the Orient Express is showcasing life-size interior models of the reborn train, alongside a 1926 Art Deco cabin pulled from the museum’s collection. Also featured are never-before-seen materials from the archives, exploring the legacy of French craftsmanship in relation to the storied train service.

Aside from its train service, the Orient Express brand recently launched its first hotel, Orient Express La Minerva, in Rome, as well as La Dolce Vita Orient Express train. In 2026, the brand will introduce Orient Express Corinthian, the first of two sailing yachts, and the Orient Express Palazzo Donà Giovannelli in Venice. The Orient Express has been part of Accor’s collection of luxury brands since 2022.

