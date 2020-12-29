Why did the bison cross the road? Well, does it really matter as long as they use their designated crossing areas? Canadian wildlife photographer Tim Osborne captured an amusing photo of a bison doing just that earlier in December. He had taken a drive up to Elk Island National Park—just outside of Edmonton—when he saw the opportunity for the perfect shot.

“Nice to see that the Parks Canada staff have successfully trained the bison to use their marked crossings!” Osborne joked when he posted the comical snap on Twitter. The photo got a lot of reactions from delighted viewers, amused at the perfect timing of the photo. Even Parks Canada playfully responded to his tweet, saying, “We take their training VERY seriously.”

As an experienced wildlife photographer, Osborne was able to capture the shot from a safe distance by using the correct equipment. “I have a long telephoto lens,” he explains. “I certainly don’t mess around when it comes to something like the bison. They seem pretty tame, but I wouldn’t want to get on their bad side.”

Luckily, Osborne was in the right place at the right time, and now we all get to profit from his good fortune with a laugh.

Canadian wildlife photographer Tim Osborne captured the perfect picture of a bison following the rules—crossing the road near a “bison crossing” sign at Elk Island National Park. Here are more photos he took of the majestic creature.

