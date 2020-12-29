Home / Photography / Wildlife Photography

Wildlife Photographer Captures Perfect Shot of Bison Crossing Road Near “Bison Crossing” Sign

By Arnesia Young on December 29, 2020
Photo of Bison Using Crosswalk by Tim Osborne

Why did the bison cross the road? Well, does it really matter as long as they use their designated crossing areas? Canadian wildlife photographer Tim Osborne captured an amusing photo of a bison doing just that earlier in December. He had taken a drive up to Elk Island National Park—just outside of Edmonton—when he saw the opportunity for the perfect shot.

“Nice to see that the Parks Canada staff have successfully trained the bison to use their marked crossings!” Osborne joked when he posted the comical snap on Twitter. The photo got a lot of reactions from delighted viewers, amused at the perfect timing of the photo. Even Parks Canada playfully responded to his tweet, saying, “We take their training VERY seriously.”

As an experienced wildlife photographer, Osborne was able to capture the shot from a safe distance by using the correct equipment. “I have a long telephoto lens,” he explains. “I certainly don’t mess around when it comes to something like the bison. They seem pretty tame, but I wouldn’t want to get on their bad side.”

Luckily, Osborne was in the right place at the right time, and now we all get to profit from his good fortune with a laugh.

Canadian wildlife photographer Tim Osborne captured the perfect picture of a bison following the rules—crossing the road near a “bison crossing” sign at Elk Island National Park. Here are more photos he took of the majestic creature.

Tim Osborne Bison Wildlife PhotographyBison at Edge of Road Wildlife Photography by Tim OsborneTim Osborne Elk Island National Park Wildlife PhotographyTim Osborne Elk Island National Park Wildlife PhotographyTim Osborne Bison Wildlife Photography

Tim Osborne Photography: Website | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Tim Osborne.

Related Articles:

Watch Animals Safely Cross Utah’s First Wildlife Overpass

Vote for Your Favorite in the Wildlife Photographer of the Year People’s Choice Award

Hilarious Winners of Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2020 Announced

Wildlife Camera Trap Unexpectedly Snaps Funny Photo of Mystery Man Striking a Pose

Arnesia Young

Arnesia Young is a contributing writer for My Modern Met and an aspiring art historian. She holds a BA in Art History and Curatorial Studies with a minor in Design from Brigham Young University. With a love and passion for the arts, culture, and all things creative, she finds herself intrigued by the creative process and is constantly seeking new ways to explore and understand it.
Read all posts from Arnesia Young
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Two Widowed Penguins Overlooking Melbourne Skyline Together Wins Best Photo of 2020
Vote for Your Favorite in the Wildlife Photographer of the Year People’s Choice Award
Photographer Travels Across Europe To Capture Stunning Starling Murmurations
Underwater Photographer Captures the Unique Beauty of Swimming With Humpback Whales
Over 85 of the World’s Top Wildlife Photographers Are Selling Prints to Help Preserve Nature
Stunning Portraits of Rare and Endangered Birds Full of Personality

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Hilarious Winners of Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2020 Announced
Portraits of Common British Birds Highlight Their Graceful Motion Frozen in Time
Curious Red Squirrels Interact With Tiny Props To Create the Most Adorable Photos
Rare Siberian Tiger Hugging a Tree Photo Wins Wildlife Photographer of the Year Award
Inspiring Story of Husband and Wife Wildlife Photographers Who Beat the Odds
Proud Crocodile Father Gives Piggyback Ride to Over 100 of His Children

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.