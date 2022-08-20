Home / Architecture / Hotels

Enjoy a Virtual Tour of Architect Frank Lloyd Wright’s Lost ‘Imperial Hotel’

By Madeleine Muzdakis on August 20, 2022

Legendary architect Frank Lloyd Wright left this earth in 1959 with a legacy that included over 1,000 designs. Some of his creations remain the most iconic buildings in cities across the world. However, some of the architect's ambitious projects were either never realized or demolished. These include the magnificent Imperial Hotel in Tokyo, Japan, which stood from 1923 to 1967. While it no longer stands, a project by the Frank Lloyd Wright Trust entitled Frank Lloyd Wright: The Lost Works allows viewers a bird's eye tour through the hotel.

Wright's design was one in a succession of impressive hotels which have occupied the site. The previous Imperial Hotel was built in 1890 and devastated by fire in 1922. Wright's design replaced it, defying at least two earthquakes to open in 1923. A multi-level design merging the aesthetic traditions of the East and West, the hotel was a monument to innovative design. Unfortunately, it was not very comfortable. A 1925 article described it as “a hundred years ahead of the age in its architectural features and fifty years behind in many things which make for the comfort of its patrons.”

With small rooms, no air conditioning, and a sinking foundation, the hotel was eventually demolished in 1967. It was replaced by another imperial hotel, this time a high rise. Now, that building is currently in the process of being replaced by a new design set to debut in 2036.

While a Frank Lloyd Wright building may seem like something to preserve forever, some strains of Japanese architectural tradition are known for cycling buildings with generations in a beautiful story of life. But now architectural buffs can explore these lost hallways through “drone” footage created from Wright’s original plans, drawings, and old photos. Stroll the halls and imagine yourself as a guest in this legendary hotel.

Frank Lloyd Wright's Imperial Hotel in Tokyo, Japan, was demolished in 1967, but you can tour it through this virtual video.

Enjoy a Virtual Tour of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Lost Imperial Hotel

Photo: screenshot from
Frank Lloyd Wright Trust

Explore this bird's eye view of the once magnificent hotel.

h/t: [Open Culture]

Related Articles:

You Can Own a Scottish Island With Its Own Castle for $2 Million

Unconventional Forest Observation Deck Concept Is Shaped Like a Moose Head

Zaha Hadid Architects Designed a Cultural Center Inspired by the Curving Flow of a River

This 5,000-Person Sky Hotel Can Stay Airborne for Years

Madeleine Muzdakis

Madeleine Muzdakis is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and a historian of early modern Britain & the Atlantic world. She holds a BA in History and Mathematics from Brown University and an MA in European & Russian Studies from Yale University. Madeleine has worked in archives and museums for years with a particular focus on photography and arts education. When she isn’t writing, she enjoys hiking, film photography, and studying law while cuddling with her cat Georgia.
Read all posts from Madeleine Muzdakis
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

This 5,000-Person Sky Hotel Can Stay Airborne for Years
These Futuristic Floating Hotel Suites Are Completely Solar-Powered
Colorful Bamboo Treehouses Have Angled Roofs Inspired by Graceful Mobula Rays
Disney World Opens Immersive Star Wars Hotel That Lets You Choose Your Adventure
Spend the Night in BIG’s Cozy Cabin Wrapped with 350 Birdhouses
Enjoy the Northern Lights From Bed When You Stay In These Glass Cabins in Iceland

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Luxurious Prefab Cabins Give Guests a Front-Seat View to the Snowy Slovakian Forest
Stunning Contemporary Cabin Pairs Desolate Nature With 15th-Century History
5 Space Hotel Designs That Are Out of This World (Literally)
Unique Hotel Concept Is Inspired by the Mollusks in the East China Sea
Luxurious Hotel Built on Top of Boulders Will Transport You Back to the 20th Century
Discover Relaxation and Renewal When You Stay at the Luxury Miraval Arizona Resort

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.

[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]