5-Year-Old T-Ball Player Has the Most Hilarious Dance As He Gets Ready to Bat

Professional baseball players know how to enter the field in style. Often, they'll swagger up to the plate with a “walk-up song” that lets the crowd know they are ready to play ball. One 5-year-old in Manteca, California, is giving the pros a run for their money with his own walk-up song for his T-ball league. The player’s name is Ben Sadlowski and his mom, Monica Sadlowski, captured her son’s routine in a now-viral video posted on TikTok.

The 54-second video is a perfect distillation of childhood silliness that’s unencumbered by the overthinking that plagues many grown-ups. Ben is having a great time as he waltzes up to the plate, shaking his butt and waving his arms when he arrives. Then, Ben decides that just because he’s at bat doesn’t mean he can't dance a little more. He drops the bat and breaks into a full-body boogie, including the iconic Charleston move.

Finally, the ball arrives on the tee and it’s time for Ben to swing the bat. With the help of a coach, the boy makes one effortless motion and is off, running around the bases as the ball flies away.

Monica was not surprised to see Ben put on such an enthusiastic pre-swing show. “Every last game, we do a walkout song for each player,” she explains. “[I] wasn’t expecting him to do all that but it’s not uncommon for him. That’s his own thing. He’s just a goofy guy.”

Watch Ben’s walk-up dance in the video below. It’s sure to make you smile and will hopefully remind you to find little ways to have some fun in life.

Watch 5-year-old Ben Sadlowski boogie up to the t-ball plate—and then some—in this heartwarming TikTok.

h/t: [CBS Sacramento]

