Dad and His 5-Year-Old Daughter Make ‘Tot for Tot’ Remakes of Famous Films

Alex Zane and his 5-year-old daughter Matilda have put a creative spin on daddy-daughter time. Together, they recreate scenes from classic films with Matilda as the star. The project is called Tot for Tot Remakes (a play on “shot-for-shot remake”) and features the girl becoming the character of films like Ferris Bueller in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off and Margot Tenenbaum in The Royal Tenenbaums. The kid-sized remakes are both ingenious and cute, as there aren’t any adults in the duo’s shots. All other characters are played by various stuffed animals (most notably a giant fox).

Tot for Tot Remakes, like many creative endeavors of late, was born out of the pandemic. It started with Zane attempting to fill his kid’s days during the initial shutdowns. At one point, he brought a large plastic car into the house so Matilda and her brother could run it through the shower, pretending it was a car wash. “The car was sitting in our living room and Matilda started trying to balance on the top of it. Instead of being concerned about her overall safety and instructing her to get off of the car,” he recalls, “my mind immediately went to the Michael J. Fox classic 80s film Teen Wolf and the iconic unforgettable scene where the Wolf surfs atop Stiles’ van.”

Since starting with Teen Wolf, Zane and his daughter have done over 100 remakes. Being a lawyer, Zane is not a professional photographer, so they have some help editing the images when it’s all said and done. But, the setup and shooting of the scenes are up to them.

“The [movie] Ransom recreation was tough,” Zane tells My Modern Met, “not just because it meant having to recreate a movie scene featuring Mel Gibson. Monopoly money is surprisingly expensive and we have a limited budget of $10 a shoot—so we only had one stack of Monopoly money. This meant we had to take 534 individual photos of the money to impose together in the final photo. The fun one was Free Willy she got to climb out on a rock quarry while I stood in subzero ocean water to capture the film.”

Scroll down to see more Tot for Tot Remakes, and follow the project on Instagram to see what the dynamic duo is coming up with next.

“Dodgeball”

Zane and his daughter have done over 100 remakes.

Tot for To Remakes: Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Alex Zane.

