You might love Paddington Bear, but chances are it’s not as much as Jaythechou. For 464 days and counting, he has Photoshopped the beloved animated bear into different stills from movies and television shows. And, there’s no end in sight. The project will occur until Jaythechou forgets, and it hasn’t happened yet.

Paddington is a critically loved film franchise; Paddington and Paddington 2 have a 97% and 99% on Rotten Tomatoes, respectively, and it was recently announced that the dapper fellow will head to South America for the third installment, Paddington in Peru.

Paddington’s adventures in his films are no match for Jaythechou’s Photoshopped images, though. The bear transcends space and time and is seen in the midst of a battle in The Gladiator, playing chess in The Queen’s Gambit, and even standing alongside Lego Batman in The Lego Batman Movie. In each image, Jaythechou manipulates the bear to fit the overall visuals of the scene. This makes him appear as though he’s always been there.

With this ambitious ongoing project, it begs the question: what can’t Paddington Bear do? Scroll down to see just how versatile he really is.

I Photoshop @paddingtonbear into a movie or TV show until I forget: Day 393 pic.twitter.com/vSTmWEz2xQ — Jaythechou (@jaythechou) April 6, 2022

I Photoshop @paddingtonbear into another movie or TV show until I forget: Day 358 pic.twitter.com/Q0jQQ8SJGl — Jaythechou (@jaythechou) March 2, 2022

I Photoshop @paddingtonbear into another movie or TV show until I forget: Day 321 pic.twitter.com/1DpLUgK783 — Jaythechou (@jaythechou) January 24, 2022

I Photoshop @paddingtonbear into another movie or TV show until I forget: Day 315 pic.twitter.com/L7DXss3TIR — Jaythechou (@jaythechou) January 18, 2022

I Photoshop @paddingtonbear into another movie or TV show until I forget: Day 303 pic.twitter.com/ShGvte6Sf7 — Jaythechou (@jaythechou) January 6, 2022

I Photoshop Paddington into another movie or TV show until I forget: Day 265 pic.twitter.com/RFe4c5iRFW — Jaythechou (@jaythechou) November 29, 2021

I Photoshop paddington into a movie or TV show until I forget: Day 461 pic.twitter.com/bVJ0SCa5DL — Jaythechou (@jaythechou) June 13, 2022

I Photoshop @paddingtonbear into a movie or show until I forget: Day 429 pic.twitter.com/d87bgXEv5U — Jaythechou (@jaythechou) May 12, 2022

I Photoshop @paddingtonbear into a movie or show until I forget: Day 412 pic.twitter.com/mYoqHil269 — Jaythechou (@jaythechou) April 25, 2022

I Photoshop @paddingtonbear into a movie or show until I forget: Day 409 pic.twitter.com/Fw9rKCj5Co — Jaythechou (@jaythechou) April 22, 2022

I Photoshop @paddingtonbear into a movie or show until I forget: Day 407 pic.twitter.com/esBPJIOCZC — Jaythechou (@jaythechou) April 20, 2022

I Photoshop @paddingtonbear into a movie or show until I forget: Day 402 pic.twitter.com/pQGqCMeMVU — Jaythechou (@jaythechou) April 15, 2022

I Photoshop @paddingtonbear into a movie or TV show until I forget: Day 396 pic.twitter.com/26idfsmuup — Jaythechou (@jaythechou) April 9, 2022

I Photoshop Paddington into another movie until I forget: Day 136 pic.twitter.com/QkE7Uagqva — Jaythechou (@jaythechou) July 23, 2021

I Photoshop @paddingtonbear into a movie or TV show until I forget: Day 385 pic.twitter.com/VE8uToFMxP — Jaythechou (@jaythechou) March 29, 2022

I Photoshop paddington into a movie or TV show until I forget: Day 458 pic.twitter.com/JvHnVD9UeU — Jaythechou (@jaythechou) June 10, 2022

I Photoshop @paddingtonbear into a movie or show until I forget: Day 417 pic.twitter.com/Xwqi99G3gI — Jaythechou (@jaythechou) April 30, 2022

I Photoshop Paddington into another movie or TV show until I forget: Day 277 pic.twitter.com/vypRzTnIxI — Jaythechou (@jaythechou) December 11, 2021

I Photoshop Paddington into another movie until I forget: Day 250 pic.twitter.com/tWUbzwcXYe — Jaythechou (@jaythechou) November 14, 2021

