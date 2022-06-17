Home / Funny

This Guy Has Been Photoshopping Paddington Bear Into Movies for Over 400 Days and Counting

By Sara Barnes on June 17, 2022

You might love Paddington Bear, but chances are it’s not as much as Jaythechou. For 464 days and counting, he has Photoshopped the beloved animated bear into different stills from movies and television shows. And, there’s no end in sight. The project will occur until Jaythechou forgets, and it hasn’t happened yet.

Paddington is a critically loved film franchise; Paddington and Paddington 2 have a 97% and 99% on Rotten Tomatoes, respectively, and it was recently announced that the dapper fellow will head to South America for the third installment, Paddington in Peru.

Paddington’s adventures in his films are no match for Jaythechou’s Photoshopped images, though. The bear transcends space and time and is seen in the midst of a battle in The Gladiator, playing chess in The Queen’s Gambit, and even standing alongside Lego Batman in The Lego Batman Movie. In each image, Jaythechou manipulates the bear to fit the overall visuals of the scene. This makes him appear as though he’s always been there.

With this ambitious ongoing project, it begs the question: what can’t Paddington Bear do? Scroll down to see just how versatile he really is.

What can’t Paddington Bear do?

Jaythechou: Twitter | Patreon

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
