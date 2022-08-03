Home / Design

Bladesmith Uses Ancient Meteorites to Create Artistic Knives

By Jessica Stewart on August 3, 2022
Knife Made from Meteorite by Tristan Dare

Bladesmith Tristan Dare is known for his creative knife designs made of unusual materials. And not only are the materials unconventional, but they're also ancient. Dare, who is based in Idaho, often uses meteorites to create his blades, giving new meaning to something that is billions of years old. In his latest design, he has combined a 4.5-billion-year-old meteorite and Damascus steel into a blade that he calls Fire in the Sky.

Dare has a deep love for history, which is what initially caused him to seek out meteorites to incorporate into his blades. He spends quite a bit of time looking for meteorites and purchases them so that he can transform them into some new. In the case of Fire in the Sky, the meteorite was imported from Germany.

“History and artifacts, as well as turning what may not be appreciated in its natural form, have always been something that has fascinated me,” Dare tells My Modern Met. “I wanted to create something that can be appreciated in more ways for generations to come. This is where I came into looking for meteorites that were damaged or no longer museum quality, and started using them to forge blades that can not only be passed down for generations but also preserve the artifacts in a way that gives them justice.”

Knife Made from Damascus Steel and Meteorites by Tristan Dare

The highlight of Fire in the Sky is the stunning patterns that decorate the blade. Surfacing this pattern is a meaningful moment for Dare. “My favorite part of the bladesmithing process,” he shares, “is when the blade is finally almost done, it's been forged, polished, and the only thing left to do is reveal the Damascus pattern.

“This is where I dip it into an acid that oxidizes the steel and reveals the pattern within the meteorite and hundreds of layers of Damascus steel. It is the most exciting and dopamine-inducing feeling to see the result of everything you've worked on come to this outcome. There's nothing like it.”

Dare, who is self-taught, is continually looking to push himself and improve his skills. If you'd like a piece of his work, Dare sells his blade on his website and also takes commissions.

Bladesmith Tristan Dare has created a knife from an ancient meteorite.

Knife Made from Meteorite by Tristan Dare

Blended with Damascus steel, the meteorite creates a stunning pattern on the blade.

Revealing Damascus Pattern on a KnifeKnife Made from Damascus Steel and Meteorites by Tristan Dare

The young self-taught bladesmith is continually pushing his creativity.

Blades by Tristan Dare

Blades by Tristan Dare

His blades are available for sale via his website.

Blades by Tristan Dare

Blades by Tristan Dare

Tristan Dare: Website | InstagramYouTube

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Tristan Dare.

Related Articles:

2,500-Year-Old Chinese Sword Still Looks and Cuts Like New

Intricate Shadow Silhouettes Carved from Knife Blades by Li Hongbo

Sword-Shaped Keys Lets You Feel Like a Warrior Just by Opening Doors

Amateur Diver Discovers 900-Year-Old Crusader Sword Off the Coast of Israel

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Portable Wind Turbine Can Power Your Devices With Clean Energy on the Fly
Who Invented the Smiley Face? Discover the Not-So-Smiley History of the Graphic Yellow Icon
This 5,000-Person Sky Hotel Can Stay Airborne for Years
10 of the Most Splendid Stained Glass Windows in the World
Japanese Artist Makes Epic Suit of Armor Out of Traffic Cones
Ingenious ‘Bionic Reading’ System Will Help You Read Faster Online

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

55 Creative Graduation Caps Worn by Crafty Grads
Fun and Functional Glass Decanters Double as Elegant Animal Sculptures
Study Finds That Colorful Road Art Prevents Traffic Accidents by 50%
Ukrainians Spend Hours in Line to Purchase Commemorative Snake Island Stamps
Teen Forges Knife From 4.5-Billion-Year-Old Meteorite
Designer Creates Solar Desalination Skylight as Low-Tech Way to Produce Drinking Water

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.

[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]