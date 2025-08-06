Home / Photography

U.S. Senate Is Hiring a Photographer To “Document Important and Historic Moments”

By Jessica Stewart on August 6, 2025
If you’re an experienced photographer looking for an interesting career move, why not consider working for the U.S. Senate? The Senate Sergeant at Arms has put out a call for a photographer to “document important and historic moments in the United States Senate for today and future generations.”  The position, titled Photographer #508, will be responsible for planning, shooting, and editing photos for a variety of projects.

The candidate will also need to “create retouched images and intricate composites in Photoshop, suitable for official portraits of government officials.” They must also conceptualize and create visual assets that align with the Senate Sergeant at Arms. A good knowledge of color theory and the ability to make final images that “pop” is also a must. In addition, the photographer will also create short-form video content.

As you might imagine, good people skills are a plus, as the photographer will need to establish and maintain a good rapport with staff members. If you have at least five years of professional experience in photography, visual communication, or a related field; enjoy creating multimedia projects; and thrive in a fast-paced, high-pressure environment, this might be the role for you.

The position requires on-site support while the U.S. Senate is in session, so the photographer may have to work during government shutdowns, inclement weather, late nights, weekends, and holidays. The schedule can change quickly, with little notice, and some travel may be required. However, this is an essential staff position, so it is exempt from government furloughs.

Paying $72,032 to $126,056 annually, this position is open to U.S. citizens, permanent residents, refugees who have signaled that they intend to become permanent residents, and those who “owe allegiance to the U.S.”

Anyone interested in the role better act fast, as applications close on Friday, August 8, at 7 p.m. EST.

Source: US Senate Is Hiring a Photographer for up to $126K Annually

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book "Street Art Stories Roma" and most recently contributed to "Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini." You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
