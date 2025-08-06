U.S. Senate Is Hiring a Photographer To “Document Important and Historic Moments”

If you’re an experienced photographer looking for an interesting career move, why not consider working for the U.S. Senate? The Senate Sergeant at Arms has put out a call for a photographer to “document important and historic moments in the United States Senate for today and future generations.” The position, titled Photographer #508, will be responsible for planning, shooting, and editing photos for a variety of projects.

The candidate will also need to “create retouched images and intricate composites in Photoshop, suitable for official portraits of government officials.” They must also conceptualize and create visual assets that align with the Senate Sergeant at Arms. A good knowledge of color theory and the ability to make final images that “pop” is also a must. In addition, the photographer will also create short-form video content.

As you might imagine, good people skills are a plus, as the photographer will need to establish and maintain a good rapport with staff members. If you have at least five years of professional experience in photography, visual communication, or a related field; enjoy creating multimedia projects; and thrive in a fast-paced, high-pressure environment, this might be the role for you.

The position requires on-site support while the U.S. Senate is in session, so the photographer may have to work during government shutdowns, inclement weather, late nights, weekends, and holidays. The schedule can change quickly, with little notice, and some travel may be required. However, this is an essential staff position, so it is exempt from government furloughs.

Paying $72,032 to $126,056 annually, this position is open to U.S. citizens, permanent residents, refugees who have signaled that they intend to become permanent residents, and those who “owe allegiance to the U.S.”

Anyone interested in the role better act fast, as applications close on Friday, August 8, at 7 p.m. EST.

