5 Valentine’s Day Gift Sets Inspired by Your Partner’s Love Language

The best Valentine’s Day gifts are often ones that show how well you know your partner. That is why we have put together five thoughtful gift sets inspired by the Five Love Languages theorized by Gary Chapman. These “languages” describe five ways in which a person understands affection or how they show affection.

The five love languages include: words of affirmation, quality time, acts of service, gifts, and physical touch. Do you know which love language you tend to show in your relationships? Do you know which one you understand best or expect from your significant other? If not, make sure to take this quiz before you begin scrolling.

Now that you know how to best tell someone you care, it’s time to start compiling your gift set. Keep scrolling to find 30 perfect gifts to mix-and-match for your partner’s unique love language.

Love Language Gift Sets for Valentine's Day

“Words of Affirmation” Valentines Day Gift Set

People who understand love through words of affirmation appreciate compliments and communication. The gifts under this category often act as small notes to constantly remind your loved one that you believe in them. A notebook or planner lets your partner know that you believe in their professional goals, and they will remember it every time they take their notes or plan their schedule. Don’t forget to add an adorable Valentine’s Day card complete with a thoughtful note.

Notebook

Planner

Capsule Letters Message in a Bottle

Snake Boop Card

The Book of Us Journal

You're my Person Keychain

“Quality Time” Valentines Day Gift Set

While it is true there is no way to buy quality time, there are plenty of fun treats that can make a night in more fun. This gift set will get you ready for a cozy night with a warm cup of tea in adorable matching mugs and activities to do together. You can keep it light with a nice art-inspired puzzle or make unforgettable memories while completing an activity book. Either way, your partner will love using these gifts together.

Cats Kissing Couple Mugs

Tea Sampler Set

Vincent Van Gogh Puzzle

Activity Book

Romantic Couples Card Game

Gourmet Popcorn

“Acts of Service” Valentines Day Gift Set

People who understand acts of service appreciate gestures of love. One of the best gestures for Valentine’s Day is a romantic breakfast in bed. That is why our gift set includes everything you need for a morning in. We have also included some items that your partner can enjoy past your special day. How can you make your partner's day a little easier? How can you show that you care in an “act of service?” We included an adorable octopus to help you understand when your partner needs some space, a coupon book filled with acts, and a sheet face mask set so that you can provide your partner with a day of self-care.

Heart-Shaped Waffle Maker

Reversible Octopus Plush

Coupon Book

Breakfast in Bed Tray

Heart-Shaped Mold Kit for Chocolate Bombs

Sheet Face Mask Set

“Gifts” Valentines Day Gift Set

Partners who best feel loved when given gifts may seem like the easiest person to shop for, but this is not always the case. Gift-lovers often enjoy presents because they show that their loved one really knows them. Often, personalized or thoughtful items that hold emotional significance are the type of gifts these language speakers enjoy. On the other hand, gift-lovers may just want the traditional Valentine’s Day presents like flowers, teddy bears, and chocolates. We have included both kinds of presents for this gift set—but at the end of the day, you know what kind of gifts your partner prefers.

Personalized Constellation Map

Magnetic Heart Couples Necklace

Mia and Mio Kissing Mugs

Rose Teddy Bear

Dove Chocolates

Bath Bomb Set

“Physical Touch” Valentines Day Gift Set

Physical touch is closely related to quality time, that is why the physical touch gift set is designed for a cozy night in. One of our favorite items on this list is the DIY Hand Casting Kit. It shows your partner that you know how much spending time and being close is important to your relationship. This gift helps you memorialize that time together while acknowledging your partner’s love language.

Couples Wine Glasses

Chunky Blanket

Massage Oil

Sage and Lavender Candles

DIY Hand Casting Kit

Couples Mittens to Hold Hands

