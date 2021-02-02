24 Valentine’s Day Gifts for the Lovable Little Ones in Your Life

As a day dedicated to love, Valentine's Day is often considered a couple's holiday. While romance definitely plays a big role in February 14's festivities, it's not the only bond worth celebrating. In fact, the special day is even more fun when you have little ones to shower with love.
With this in mind, we've crafted a handy-dandy collection of Valentine's Day gift ideas for kids. Whether they have a sweet tooth, an interest in art, or even an eye for design, these creative, child-approved goodies are a fool-proof way to wish kids of all ages a fun and festive holiday—without a plush teddy bear or box of chocolates in sight!
Once your little love bug is sorted, don't forget the other “special someones” in your life. Browse even more creative presents to find a gift for each and every one of your Valentines.
This February 14, celebrate the little ones in your life with these creative Valentine's Day gifts for kids.
Hot Chocolate-on-a-Stick
Adorable Anatomical Heart
Valentine's Tic Tac Toe
Heart-Shaped Crayons
Love from The Very Hungry Caterpillar
Color-Changing Unicorn Umbrella
Colored Pencil Bouquet
Silly Animal Socks
Wooden Dog Stack Game
Personalized Pencils
A “Lollipop” With a Twist
Heart Beads Wooden Bead Set
Heart Shaped Mini Grow Kit
Shiny Foil Tattoos
Decorate-Your-Own Wooden Heart Box Craft Kit
“I Love You This Much” T-Rex T-Shirt
Gummy Bear Lamps
Otters Puzzle
Hearts for Your Hands
Festive Coloring Book
Personalized Milkshake Bottles
Fairy Garden Kit
Personalized My Little Lovebug Book
Slipper Socks
