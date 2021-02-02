24 Valentine’s Day Gifts for the Lovable Little Ones in Your Life

As a day dedicated to love, Valentine's Day is often considered a couple's holiday. While romance definitely plays a big role in February 14's festivities, it's not the only bond worth celebrating. In fact, the special day is even more fun when you have little ones to shower with love.

With this in mind, we've crafted a handy-dandy collection of Valentine's Day gift ideas for kids. Whether they have a sweet tooth, an interest in art, or even an eye for design, these creative, child-approved goodies are a fool-proof way to wish kids of all ages a fun and festive holiday—without a plush teddy bear or box of chocolates in sight!

Once your little love bug is sorted, don't forget the other “special someones” in your life. Browse even more creative presents to find a gift for each and every one of your Valentines.

This February 14, celebrate the little ones in your life with these creative Valentine's Day gifts for kids.

Hot Chocolate-on-a-Stick

Adorable Anatomical Heart

Valentine's Tic Tac Toe

Heart-Shaped Crayons

Love from The Very Hungry Caterpillar

Color-Changing Unicorn Umbrella

Colored Pencil Bouquet

Silly Animal Socks

Wooden Dog Stack Game

Personalized Pencils

A “Lollipop” With a Twist

Heart Beads Wooden Bead Set

Heart Shaped Mini Grow Kit

Shiny Foil Tattoos

Decorate-Your-Own Wooden Heart Box Craft Kit

“I Love You This Much” T-Rex T-Shirt

Gummy Bear Lamps

Otters Puzzle

Hearts for Your Hands

Festive Coloring Book

Personalized Milkshake Bottles

Fairy Garden Kit

Personalized My Little Lovebug Book

Slipper Socks

This article has been edited and updated.

