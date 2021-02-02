Home / Design / Creative Products

24 Valentine’s Day Gifts for the Lovable Little Ones in Your Life

By Kelly Richman-Abdou on February 1, 2021
As a day dedicated to love, Valentine's Day is often considered a couple's holiday. While romance definitely plays a big role in February 14's festivities, it's not the only bond worth celebrating. In fact, the special day is even more fun when you have little ones to shower with love.

With this in mind, we've crafted a handy-dandy collection of Valentine's Day gift ideas for kids. Whether they have a sweet tooth, an interest in art, or even an eye for design, these creative, child-approved goodies are a fool-proof way to wish kids of all ages a fun and festive holiday—without a plush teddy bear or box of chocolates in sight!

Once your little love bug is sorted, don't forget the other “special someones” in your life. Browse even more creative presents to find a gift for each and every one of your Valentines.

This February 14, celebrate the little ones in your life with these creative Valentine's Day gifts for kids.

 

Hot Chocolate-on-a-Stick

 

Adorable Anatomical Heart

 

Valentine's Tic Tac Toe

 

Heart-Shaped Crayons

 

Love from The Very Hungry Caterpillar

Eric Carle | $8.08

 

Color-Changing Unicorn Umbrella

 

 

Colored Pencil Bouquet

Trinus | $22

 

Silly Animal Socks

Flanhiri | $11.99

 

Wooden Dog Stack Game

Comma | $20

 

Personalized Pencils

StampedGold | $8.75+

 

A “Lollipop” With a Twist

 

Heart Beads Wooden Bead Set

 

Heart Shaped Mini Grow Kit

 

Shiny Foil Tattoos

 

Decorate-Your-Own Wooden Heart Box Craft Kit

 

“I Love You This Much” T-Rex T-Shirt

Tstars| $11.95+

 

Gummy Bear Lamps

 

Otters Puzzle

eeBoo | $21.99

 

Hearts for Your Hands

ekawear | $31.50+

 

Festive Coloring Book

 

Personalized Milkshake Bottles

 

Fairy Garden Kit

 

Personalized My Little Lovebug Book

 

Slipper Socks

 

