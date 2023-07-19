Home / Design / Style

Van Gogh Museum Releases Sustainable Sneakers Based on the Iconic Artist’s Masterpieces

By Margherita Cole on July 19, 2023
Sustainable Van Gogh Shoes by Cariuma

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

As one of the world's most beloved artists, Vincent van Gogh‘s art has been reimagined in many forms. Not only have we seen his paintings as candles, but we've also seen them printed onto apparel. The Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam is adding to this evergrowing catalog with some new artsy shoes, made in collaboration with sustainable sneaker brand Cariuma.

All of the footwear from this special collection is based on paintings by the Dutch Post-Impressionist. Four options are available for men and women. Two of these feature Van Gogh's distinct sunflower paintings, one is decorated with some of the other blooms he rendered, and the other pair of shoes features Wheatfields with Crows. The latter of which is one of the last paintings Van Gogh created during his lifetime. There is even the addition of his distinct “Vincent” signature placed somewhere on the shoes.

All of Cariuma's sneakers are made from sustainable materials, like organic cotton, recycled nylon rubber, bamboo, sugarcane, cork, and castor oil. Plus, which each purchase, the brand commits to planting two trees in Brazil, where the company is based. So, in addition to being stylish and creative, fashionistas can feel good about giving back to the environment too.

You can purchase these Van Gogh shoes via Cariuma's website.

Van Gogh Museum is collaborating with sustainable sneaker brand Cariuma for a special Van Gogh collection.

Sustainable Van Gogh Shoes by Cariuma

The shoes in this stylish line feature some of the Dutch Post-Impressionist's masterpieces.

Sustainable Van Gogh Shoes by Cariuma

They even include Van Gogh's distinct signature somewhere on the shoe.

Sustainable Van Gogh Shoes by Cariuma

The Van Gogh collection is available in the Oca sneaker and the Salvas sneaker.

Sustainable Van Gogh Shoes by Cariuma Sustainable Van Gogh Shoes by Cariuma Sustainable Van Gogh Shoes by Cariuma Sustainable Van Gogh Shoes by Cariuma

Cariuma: Website | Facebook | Instagram 
Van Gogh Museum: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter
h/t: [People]

All images via Cariuma and Van Gogh Museum.

Related Articles:

Vans and MoMA Join Forces For an Artistic Collection of Shoes and Apparel

Vans Is Releasing a Simpsons-Inspired Collection to Celebrate “America’s Favorite Family”

Vans Is Releasing a Frida Kahlo-Inspired Collection to Celebrate the Legendary Painter

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Woman’s Photochromic Dress Changes Color in the Sun From White to Pink
Older Japanese Couple Expresses Their Love Through Coordinating Outfits
Alicia Silverstone Models Romantic Pink Ballgown by Christian Siriano
Crocs Reimagines Viral Big Red Boots as Tall Yellow Clogs
Adidas Releases ‘Concha’ Shoes Celebrating the Sweet Flavors of Mexican Pan Dulce
Sneakerheads Are Super Excited About Nike Dunk Low’s “Oil Green” Colorway

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Vintage-Looking Thigh Holster for Book-Slinging Readers
18 Stylish Accessories To Keep You Looking Cool All Summer Long
AI Reimagines Gorgeous Architecture as Fabulous Footwear and Streetwear
Martha Stewart Lands the Cover of ‘Sports Illustrated’ Swimsuit Edition at 81 Years Old
7-Year-Old Fashion Designer Says He Was Gucci in a Past Life, Makes Dresses to Prove It
Woman Creates Outfits Using 1940s Illustrations Drawn by Her Grandma Who Dropped Out of Fashion School

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.