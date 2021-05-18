1970s Volkswagen Beetle Is Transformed Into a Hybrid RV Called a “Super Bugger”

The Volkswagen Beetle is known for its cute and curvy exterior that can zip around town. It has had a long history of doing so—the model was introduced in the 1930s—but in the 1970s, there was a push to make the car a more versatile one. Specifically, a vehicle that you could drive and comfortably sleep in while on vacation. What resulted was the Volkswagen Super Bugger, a half-bug, half-camper creation that uses the front of the car and attaches it to a mobile home. This combination still entices people today, and a bright yellow one recently sold at auction.

The custom-built vehicle has remained largely the same since its inception in the 1970s. It features a 1969 Volkswagen Beetle frame with a 1973 Super Beetle engine. The original interior is intact and “period correct” with an AM/FM CB radio. Loved by the same owner for 52 years, stepping inside this camper must certainly feel like you’re being transported to the middle of the 20th century.

The new owner of the Super Bugger will have room to sleep two people and an outside stove and propane setup that makes docking at an RV park a breeze. And a vehicle like this is undoubtedly a conversation starter.

This yellow Volkswagen Beetle was transformed into a two-person camper.

The transformation is known as a Super Bugger, which was popular in the 1970s.

It was recently sold at auction with an authentic interior.

h/t: [designboom]

All images via Mecum Auctions.

Related Articles:

Designers Create a Retro Mini Kart From the Original Volkswagen Beetle

400,000 LEGO Used to Create Full-Size Volkswagen Camper with Retro Interior

15+ Vintage Camper Van Remodels That Will Inspire You To Hit the Road